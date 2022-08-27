5 Best Foam Roller Exercises for Legs

Incorporating foam roller exercises into your leg day is a great way to reduce leg soreness or pain, which may occur due to standing on the feet all day, running, or training.

Foam rolling has become quite a renowned way to ease muscle tension, develop strength, and regain mobility in major muscle groups of the body, including the legs.

Foam roller exercises can be used as a pre-workout warm-up to activate muscles, in training sequences or as a post-workout recovery. It can be used to mobilize tight areas, alleviate muscle knots, and improve lymphatic drainage while also reducing post-workout fatigue.

Foam Roller Exercises for Legs

Foam rolling the legs offers several benefits. It reduces post and pre-workout muscle soreness, boosts muscle recovery, improves leg mobility and joint range of movement, and also helps reduce leg pain.

On that note, here's a look at five of the best foam roller exercises you can do to work on your leg muscles:

1) Calf Stretch

The calf stretch strengthens the anterior tibialis, which is responsible for ankle mobility and also helps with squats and other related movements.

Here’s how to do a calf stretch:

Place the foam roller on the floor, and kneel on it.

Flex your toes so that it activates the calf muscles. Lean back, and sit on your heels while keeping a straight and upright position.

Hold this posture for a few seconds, and feel an active stretch in your legs.

Come out of the posture. Relax, and repeat.

2) Lateral Shin Roll

Rolling the shins from side to side helps relax the calves, eases stiffness, and helps improve overall stability.

Here’s how to perform a lateral shin roll:

Take a tabletop position, and rest your shins on the roller.

Maintaining this position, start to roll up and down, with your hips slightly towards your left and right side.

Keep alternating sides each time you roll. The focus should be to hit each side equally.

Repeat the rolling technique for 20 seconds or more.

3) Hip Flexor Swing

The hip flexor swing strengthens the hip flexor muscles and improves hip rotation. It's an excellent exercise to promote hip mobility and activate the hip flexors for training ahead.

Here’s how to do a hip flexor swing:

Lie down on the floor, with a roller placed under your rib cage perpendicularly.

Straighten your legs out, and bend your right knee at a 90-degree angle. Start to swing your right leg, and bring it back to the center.

Reverse sides, and repeat the exercise for 20 seconds or 20 reps.

4) Hamstring Stretch

A hamstring stretch helps improve overall post-workout recovery and also reduces soreness, particularly after performing deadlifts and squats. It also encourages hamstring flexibility and promotes knee stability and posture.

Here’s how to do a hamstring stretch:

Sit tall, and place a foam roller under your calves. Start to roll it down.

Extend your legs, and position your toes towards yourself to lengthen and stretch your hamstrings.

For a deeper stretch, bring the roller towards your knee.

Maintain a good posture while holding the stretch throughout the exercise.

5) Hip Flexor Roll

The hip flexor roll is another beneficial exercise for strengthening the hip flexor muscles and legs through a longer and greater range of motion. This exercise improves the movement of the legs, hips, ankles, and knees and also reduces the risk of injury.

Here’s how to do a hip flexor roll:

Place one end of the foam roller under your right hip, with your left leg on the floor and knee bent.

Pushing through your elbows, start to roll back and forth over your hip, but do not involve your pelvis.

Pause in between, and breathe easily to help release muscle soreness and tension.

Complete ten rolls on each hip.

Bottom Line

Now that you're aware of some of the best foam roller exercises for the legs, incorporate them into your warm-up or cool-down session to help improve your leg mobility and alleviate muscle pain and soreness.

However, if you have any pain in your hips or legs, it's best to consult a doctor or physical therapist before starting these exercises to determine if they're safe for you.

