5 laptops with the best battery life in 2023

Laptops with long battery life are becoming increasingly popular for productivity and office work, as users continue to switch from desktop computers. Many laptops with long-lasting batteries can provide anywhere from 10 to 14 hours of use on a single charge, which is ideal for getting through school or work during the week and streaming media on the weekends.

If you're looking for a long-lasting laptop or a laptop with more than 10 hours of battery life, then here are five amazing laptops you can purchase in 2023.

Great laptops with the best battery life on the market: Acer Swift 3X, ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, and more

1) Acer Swift 3X ($999)

Device Acer Swift 3X Battery 12-13 hours Display 14 inch Resolution 1920x1080 pixels, 60 Hz CPU Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU ‎Intel Iris Xe Max RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features:

It includes a fingerprint reader for extra security for your work and personal data.

The Thunderbolt 4 connection enables ultrafast data transfer and device charging.

Excellent-quality matte screen.

The build quality and aesthetics are excellent.

The Acer Swift 3X is the best midrange laptop with a long-lasting battery. This laptop will easily give you up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Even if it is less expensive, it does not compromise on features or components. This laptop is portable, light, affordable, and made for content creators who are constantly on the go.

2) ASUS ExpertBook B9 ($1,399)

Device ASUS ExpertBook B9 Battery 17 hours Display 14 inch Resolution 1920x1080 pixels, 60 Hz CPU Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU ‎Intel Iris Xe RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features:

Lightweight yet durable design.

IR camera and a fingerprint sensor.

The display comes with an anti-glare coating.

Keyboard with an angle that makes typing comfortable.

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Touchpad with integrated LED number pad.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is one of the best Windows laptops if you need a device with a great battery life. You can even make it through two workdays without charging the ExpertBook B9, which has a mind-boggling 17 hours of battery life. Unquestionably, it is a more powerful version of the previous model, with reliable performance, a light design, and an amazing ErgoLift keyboard.

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1,488)

Device ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Battery 11 hours Display 14 inch Resolution 1920x1080 pixels, 120 Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features:

Ultra-thin and lightweight design.

Excellent typing and touchpad feel.

It has a good selection of ports.

Decent webcam.

The battery of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is among the best on a gaming laptop. The device is a true beast, offering incredible performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen processor. It is thin, light, and portable, but it also rivals the performance of mainline gaming laptops and gives you amazing performance while traveling.

4) Lenovo Yoga 9i ($1,689)

Device Lenovo Yoga 9i Battery 17-18 hours Display 14 inch Resolution 1920x1080 pixels, 120 Hz CPU 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD

Features:

Integrated active pen with better screen feel.

Intel 11th Generation and Evo certification.

The touchpad and keyboard are comfortable.

Excellent audio quality.

Shutter on webcam.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a powerful laptop designed for home and office use. Its two-in-one design gives you the best of both a tablet and a traditional laptop, allowing you to quickly switch between modes to suit your needs. The battery performance is incredible, as it lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.

5) Macbook Pro M2 ($1,749)

Device Macbook Pro M2 Battery 22 hours Display 14.2 inch Resolution 1920x1080 pixels, 120 Hz CPU M2 Pro 12-core GPU M2 Pro 38-core RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB

Features:

Vivid, precise display.

Impressive audio system.

Superior single-core performance.

Built-in fan enables M2 to operate at a high level.

Mac laptop with the longest battery.

The addition of the most recent M2-class processors, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E makes the MacBook Pro an upgrade over the significantly redesigned 2021 model. It has an incredible battery life of up to 22 hours. Even though it's a little expensive, this laptop has more power and performance than the majority of users will ever require.

