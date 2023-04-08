5 tips to extend your laptop's battery life

A laptop's battery life has been an essential concern for many buyers nowadays. Laptops have become integral to our daily lives, especially in the last decade. Many depend on them for education, work, and entertainment. However, one of the most significant shortcomings of a laptop is its limited battery life. Modern iterations have somewhat improved on this aspect, as they are significantly more efficient than their predecessors due to advancements in battery technology and more efficient processors.

Despite all the improvements, all batteries will wear out eventually. The laptop's battery life depends on many factors, including the type and size of the battery, its hardware configuration, and the applications running on it. Although laptop batteries have significantly improved over the years, they require frequent charging based on the usage pattern.

This article will explore the top five practical tips that will extend the battery life of your laptop.

Top 5 ways you can extend your laptop's battery life

1) Lowering the screen brightness

Lowering screen brightness (Image via Microsoft support)

Reducing screen brightness can significantly improve your laptop's battery life. The device's screen is a power-hungry component that consumes a lot of battery life. Most laptops have function keys that allow users to adjust the screen brightness.

Lowering the brightness helps reduce power consumption, making the battery last longer. By dimming the screen, you can keep working without worrying about running out of battery.

2) Reduce background activities

Reducing background activities helps extend the battery life of your laptop. These activities include automatic updates, syncing, and unnecessary apps running in the background. All of these additional processes end up consuming a significant amount of your battery.

Disabling automatic updates and unnecessary syncing services can enhance your laptop's battery life. Furthermore, some applications are made to launch when you turn on the laptop. You can disable or close these apps from automatically starting up to prevent battery draining.

3) Turn on the battery-saver mode

Turn on Battery Saver mode (Image via Microsoft support)

The Battery Saver mode is a feature by Windows that allows the laptop to lower its power consumption and extend its battery life. For MacBook users, Apple has its own version of the Battery Saver mode called Energy Saver mode. These features help reduce battery consumption by lowering screen brightness, decreasing background activity, and limiting specific actions.

If you're working remotely or traveling, this feature comes in handy as charging options get limited.

4) Keep your laptop cool

Use your laptop at a cool temperature, as excessive heat can cause the battery to drain much faster and even lower the battery's overall capacity. Extreme heat can cause the battery to drain much quicker, especially during the summer months.

Laptops must be used in a cooler environment or air-conditioned room to prevent them from overheating. Invest in a cooling pad that fits underneath the laptop and helps air circulate, keeping it cool. Ensure that the vents on your laptop are not blocked by dust or debris obstructing the airflow.

5) Disconnect accessories

Unplug unnecessary accessories to improve your laptop's battery life (Image via Microsoft)

Connecting accessories, such as an external hard drive or a USB hub, to your laptop draws power from the battery. Even when those accessories are not in use, they still draw additional power, which depletes your laptop battery. However, accessories like wireless mice and keyboards consume a lot less power as compared to external drives and USB hubs.

Unplugging such accessories when they are not in use will reduce the draining of your laptop's battery. It is a small step, but it can greatly impact your laptop's overall performance and battery life.

Conclusion

Extending your laptop's battery life is essential for ensuring you can use it longer without being connected to the power supply. It is important to note that battery life can vary based on the laptop model you have and its usage.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

