5 best professional laptops of 2022

Looking to buy a laptop for your business needs? 2022 was an eventful year in technology, fueling many product launches and futuristic innovations. While the tech giants have launched new-age professional laptops throughout the year, some models have managed to etch themselves among the best.

Business-ready machines are mostly judged based on their battery life, weight, and build quality. However, the performance quotient is also a huge factor. Modern professional notebooks must feature a worthy processor and a GPU capable of handling mediocre editing tasks.

This article features the five best professional laptops that were launched in 2022 and received exceptional ratings from the business community.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Apple MacBook Air M2 and 4 other worthy professional laptops of 2022

1) Apple MacBook Air M2

Needless to say, Apple has created and launched some incredibly powerful and influential devices this year. The latest MacBook Air received a powerful revamp this year, making it one of the best business notebooks of 2022.

Powered by the new M2 chip, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) comes with a 13.6-inch liquid retina display, a brilliant FaceTime camera supporting 1080p, and more features that you can flaunt.

It also comes with options for unified memory and storage, thus fulfilling almost every professional need one could have. Last but not least, it is incredibly lightweight, which is an extremely important feature for a business laptop.

2) Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Gen 10

The latest generation of the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 is built on the very popular Intel Evo platform, which certifies the business-friendly aspects of the portable machine. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, ensuring the best performance.

Apart from processors, users can pick their preferences for display, operating system, and system memory. All Thinkpad X1 Gen 10 models are powered by Intel Xe Graphics, feature a very generous battery life, and support rapid charging options.

3) Asus Zenbook 14X OLED UX5401

Powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H Processor (2.5 GHz), Intel Xe graphics, and Windows 11 Pro, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is one of the best options among professional notebooks in 2022. The 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, and 32GB LPDDR5 memory make this laptop a complete package.

The Zenbook 14X OLED comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD that will surely quench most user requirements. It is also pretty lightweight at 1.40 kgs and offers a satisfactory battery life, making it suitable for travel purposes.

4) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook promises the ultimate business experience powered by ChromeOS's flexibility and security. It is a premium laptop that is suitable for both students and professionals and offers a good, if not great, battery life.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with Intel Core (i3, i5, i7) processors, 13.5" Anti-Glare Touchscreen display, adequate storage options, and more perks. Users can choose from a wide range of available customizations to build a suitable Chromebook for their purposes.

5) Dell 5570 Workstation

The Dell 5570 serves as an excellent workstation option for work-savvy professionals in 2022. Powered by 12th gen Intel core processors and discreet graphics, this 15.6-inch Full HD notebook supports many technical customizations that you can easily avail from Dell's website.

Users can pick up to 32GB of system memory, up to Nvidia RTX A2000, and SSD storage is upgradable to 512GB. You can also upgrade these components later on. Overall, this laptop is well-suited for business purposes. However, the battery life is below average for its price.

The aforementioned list tried including options from top manufacturers in the professional/business notebook segment. However, the ones included in it are based on the writer's research and opinion.

Readers may run into better business laptops that suit their intricate needs, particularly while conducting their research.

Poll : 0 votes