5 best Chromebooks of 2022

Chromebooks are among the most popular ultrabooks as they are reasonably priced, pack a ton of features, and are powerful enough for most tasks. Thus, it comes as no surprise that there has been an increase in their demand.
This has been a great year for Google's Chrome OS and devices. The market has seen the release of several high-quality devices that have appealed to users with their price-to-performance ratio.
Thus, we've come up with a list of the best Chromebooks to purchase this Holiday Season. This includes devices from different segments, making it easier for users to narrow down their options.
A guide to the best Chromebooks of 2022
5) Lenovo Duet 3
The Lenovo Duet 3 is a flexible 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable keyboard. It packs a premium 2K display and weighs only 516 grams. The Duet 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip that comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128 GB of eMMC memory. Overall, it is a high-quality portable design that packs a punch.
Customers from the United States can purchase the Lenovo Duet 3 here, while global customers can get it here.
4) HP x360 14c-cc0047nr
The HP x360 14c-cc0047nr is a moderately-powered device that can carry out most daily workloads with ease. It packs an 11th Generation Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8 GB of memory, and 128 GB of SSD storage.
This ultrabook comes with a 14" FHD touchscreen display, making it one of the largest devices on this list. Currently, it is available on the HP website for $450.
Buy the HP x360 14c via this link if you live in the US and here globally.
3) Acer Chromebook Spin 714
The Acer Spin 714 is a highly optimized 2-in-1 touchscreen device that features a powerful Intel Evo-certified Core i5 processor, along with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage, making it one of the best ultrabooks. .
Users can detach the screen and operate its 14" FHD touchscreen with a stylus. The device is one of the best ultrabooks under $600.
Customers in the US can purchase the Acer Spin 714 here.
2) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a solid mid-range option ideal for users looking for a premium display and a well-built device. The device comes in two colorways: Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. Users can choose between an Intel Celeron and a Core i3 processor.
The chip is paired with 4 GB and 8 GB of memory, depending on the processor. The higher-end Core i3 model comes with 128 GB of storage and a 45.5 Wh battery.
The ultrabook has a 14" FHD QLED display, and while QLED may not be as advanced as OLED, it is a massive step up from the standard IPS LCD.
For the US, get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 here, and from this link globally.
1) Lenovo C13 Yoga
The Lenovo C13 Yoga is a heavily built and business-oriented device that comes with a Ryzen 3250C processor, 4 GB of DDR 4 memory, and 128 GB of storage. It is convertible and packs all the traits of a Thinkpad device, including a red Trackpoint, a robust trackpad, and a dedicated webcam.
Overall, users looking for a moderately powerful device to meet their daily computing requirements can opt for this device.
United States customers can purchase the Lenovo Duet 3 here, while the notebook can be purchased from this link for global customers.