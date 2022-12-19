5 best Chromebooks of 2022

Chromebooks are among the most popular ultrabooks as they are reasonably priced, pack a ton of features, and are powerful enough for most tasks. Thus, it comes as no surprise that there has been an increase in their demand.

This has been a great year for Google's Chrome OS and devices. The market has seen the release of several high-quality devices that have appealed to users with their price-to-performance ratio.

Thus, we've come up with a list of the best Chromebooks to purchase this Holiday Season. This includes devices from different segments, making it easier for users to narrow down their options.

A guide to the best Chromebooks of 2022

5) Lenovo Duet 3

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (Image via Amazon)

The Lenovo Duet 3 is a flexible 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable keyboard. It packs a premium 2K display and weighs only 516 grams. The Duet 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip that comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128 GB of eMMC memory. Overall, it is a high-quality portable design that packs a punch.

Customers from the United States can purchase the Lenovo Duet 3 here, while global customers can get it here.

4) HP x360 14c-cc0047nr

The HP x360 14c (Image via HP)

The HP x360 14c-cc0047nr is a moderately-powered device that can carry out most daily workloads with ease. It packs an 11th Generation Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8 GB of memory, and 128 GB of SSD storage.

This ultrabook comes with a 14" FHD touchscreen display, making it one of the largest devices on this list. Currently, it is available on the HP website for $450.

Buy the HP x360 14c via this link if you live in the US and here globally.

3) Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Acer Spin 714 (Image via Best Buy)

The Acer Spin 714 is a highly optimized 2-in-1 touchscreen device that features a powerful Intel Evo-certified Core i5 processor, along with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage, making it one of the best ultrabooks. .

Users can detach the screen and operate its 14" FHD touchscreen with a stylus. The device is one of the best ultrabooks under $600.

Customers in the US can purchase the Acer Spin 714 here.

2) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a solid mid-range option ideal for users looking for a premium display and a well-built device. The device comes in two colorways: Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. Users can choose between an Intel Celeron and a Core i3 processor.

The chip is paired with 4 GB and 8 GB of memory, depending on the processor. The higher-end Core i3 model comes with 128 GB of storage and a 45.5 Wh battery.

The ultrabook has a 14" FHD QLED display, and while QLED may not be as advanced as OLED, it is a massive step up from the standard IPS LCD.

For the US, get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 here, and from this link globally.

1) Lenovo C13 Yoga

The Lenovo C13 Yoga (Image via Amazon)

The Lenovo C13 Yoga is a heavily built and business-oriented device that comes with a Ryzen 3250C processor, 4 GB of DDR 4 memory, and 128 GB of storage. It is convertible and packs all the traits of a Thinkpad device, including a red Trackpoint, a robust trackpad, and a dedicated webcam.

Overall, users looking for a moderately powerful device to meet their daily computing requirements can opt for this device.

United States customers can purchase the Lenovo Duet 3 here, while the notebook can be purchased from this link for global customers.

