Is the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse worth buying in February 2023?

Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless gaming mouse that comes with premium features and controls. The company has always released quality products when it comes to gaming, while also supporting a series of devices that fit the middle range for budgets.

Many gamers who have a budget setup often go for Logitech due to their price-to-performance ratio. That being said, the 305 fits on a side where it's not too expensive, but it's not exactly cheap. It features quality aspects that have their own shortcomings.

With many users looking for a new mouse in 2023, let's discuss whether Logitech G305 should be their next purchase?

Is Logitech G305 Lightspeed still a mouse gamers should go for in 2023?

Logitech features a wide variety of gaming mice in their arsenal. G305 definitely fits on the top shelf as the product features some of Logitech's top tier features. Right off the bat, it features an impressive battery life. Users who regularly indulge in gaming will be happy to learn that the mouse supports a total of 250 hours of battery life.

Users will also notice its simplistic design as it features a clean, plastic body. However, readers who are used to handling heavy mice might find G305 to be a bit lightweight as it only weighs 99 grams.

It is also praised for its legendary Hero sensor made by Logitech as it comes with exceptional responsiveness. Readers who are mostly into first-person shooter (FPS) titles will be happy to use this lightweight, responsive mouse as the wireless feature is another added advantage.

Category Logitech G305 Lightspeed Technical Specifications Optical Hero Sensor with 200 to 12,000 DPI support, 1000 Hz Polling Rate Dimensions Height: 4.59 in (116.6 mm)

Width: 2.45 in (62.15 mm)

Depth: 1.50 in (38.2 mm)

Weight: 3.49 oz (99 g) Tracking 1ms response time, Max. acceleration: 1.41 oz, Max. Speed: 400 IPS Durability PTFE Feet: 250-km range

Shape

The mouse comes in a perfectly symmetrical shape with two added buttons to its left side. Logitech G305 only features two extra mouse buttons, excluding the DPI-shift button, which can also be bound with a custom button, as per the needs of the user.

The mouse features a full Logitech GHUB software support where users will be able to change their keymappings on the mouse.

While Logitech has released products like G402 in the past that feature a total of five extra customizable buttons, G305 takes a different approach by making the layout of the mouse more simplistic.

Durability

Reviewers have claimed that many Logitech mice have been victims of various button failures over a period of time. Even for devices like G402 and G102, users have complained about connectivity issues in the past.

However, being a wireless mouse, G305 mitigates such problems. It can have a lasting endurance against harsh treatment of gamers. However, there can be a chance of button failures on some specific models. It is recommended that readers avoid treating the product too harshly under the circumstances as it will aid the longetivity of G305.

Verdict

Logitech G305 costs around $60 without discounts. Pairing the price compared to some of the other wireless mice on the market, it proves to be an excellent contender on the list. The lightweight and durability of the mouse easily keeps it at the top of the list while also being comparatively cheap.

Users who are looking for an upgrade in 2023, preferably to a wireless mouse, can definitely check out Logitech G305.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

