For this year's Holiday Sale, the Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset has been massively discounted. The best part of this deal is that the League of Legends edition of the headset is up for a massive discount.

Gamers can now pick up these wired headphones for over 50% off, making it a deal that's hard to miss. With high-quality internals, BLUE VO!Ce, a detachable microphone built-in, and 7.1 surround sound, the headphones offer stellar quality and are now available for an even better price.

This deal will, however, only last for the duration of the Holiday Sale promotion period. Interested gamers should secure these headphones before they're all gone.

A guide to securing the Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset for over 50% off

Currently, Amazon is running some of the hottest holiday deals, and we recently covered the best deals on NZXT products on the website. The deal on this Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is hotter than any other deal spotted so far.

The Seattle-based retailer is offering the League of Legends version of the G Pro X gaming headset for over 54% off. Instead of its regular $129.99 price tag, they can be picked up for just $59.99.

Furthermore, the black wired version of this headset is also available for a solid 34% off. Instead of paying full price of $129.99, the wired variant can be obtained for just $85.49.

The Lightspeed wireless variant of the headset with the famed Blue VO!CE mic filter technology has been discounted by 26%. Gamers will have to pay $169.99 for this Holiday Sale offer instead of the standard $229.99 price tag this headset was launched with.

Being of fairly high quality, no competent gamer will be disappointed with the output of the G Pro X headset. Moreover, Logitech is currently working in partnership with Blue, the legendary microphone manufacturer that they acquired a few years ago. You can buy the headset here.

Some awesome combo deals with the G Pro X headset

The Lightspeed wireless headset and the G915 TKL are being offered as a combo (Image via Amazon)

Amazon is well-known for its combo offers. Thus, if buyers are looking for more than just the headset, the website has a few lucrative offers as well.

The League of Legends edition headset has been paired with the Logitech G915 ten-keyless keyboard for a massive $140 off their combined retail price. Hence, instead of a combined price of $360, gamers can pick it up for just $219.98 on Amazon.

Gamers can also save plenty of money if they pick up the headset with the G Pro X Superlight mouse. Together, Amazon is offering a combined discount of $120 on these two products. Thus, instead of a $290 price tag, gamers can secure these two devices for just $170 on the website today.

The Logitech C922 X webcam is also on sale alongside the headset. However, gamers will not get the League of Legends version of the headphones if they opt for this deal.

The wired black version of the G Pro X headphones has been paired with the Logitech C922 X full HD 1080p camera for an offer of $40 off on MSRP. These two gadgets can be secured for just $189.98 instead of their $229.98 price tag.

Looking at all these deals, this year's Holiday Sale seems to be one of the best times to save money and purchase some high-quality Logitech gaming products.

