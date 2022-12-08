Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best deals on NZXT products on Amazon

NZXT is an industry leader in terms of cooling and computer case manufacturing. The company has come up with multiple high-end products in the past. Some examples include the Kraken Z lineup of coolers and the extremely popular H510 case lineup.

In this holiday sale, Amazon has massively discounted multiple NZXT products. Thus, users should consider picking up some of the company's most popular products during the ongoing promotion period.

Everything, from the Lift mouse to the Function keyboard, as well as other products and accessories, has been discounted. This cheat sheet aims to help gamers spot the best deals online.

F120 RGB fans with whisper quite cooling and 4 other amazing NZXT products on Amazon this Holiday Sale

1) NZXT Puck cable management and headset mount ($27.95)

The Puck headset and cable management mount (Image via Amazon)

The NZXT Puck is a very interesting product. It is mainly used as a headset mount accessory and matches the aesthetics of most of the company's cases.

However, some gamers also use the Puck as a cable management accessory. Either way, it is an intriguing design like no other.

Currently, it is available on Amazon for just $27.95.

2) H510 compact ATX mid-tower PC gaming case ($77.99)

H510 compact ATX mid-tower PC gaming case (Image via Amazon)

The H510 compact ATX mid-tower PC gaming case is a timeless design from NZXT. It is minimalist, has sufficient building space inside, and comes with enough airflow to ensure the components inside remain cool.

The case comes in three colorways: black, white, and a black-and-red combo. The black edition is currently discounted on Amazon for the ongoing Holiday Sale.

One can pick this case up for $77.99. The white edition costs $99, while the black and red combo variant is priced at $128.

3) F120 RGB fans with whisper quite cooling ($89.99)

F120 RGB fans (Image via Amazon)

The NZXT F120 are high-performing fans filled with RGB. They are pricier than the average set but include a high-quality controller in the box. NZXT advertises the low operating noise of these fans as its chief selling point.

The company launched the F120 RGB fans in black and white color schemes to match the overall theme of most PC builds. It packs ample RGB lighting that can be controlled via the CAM software.

These sets can be picked up for $89.99 on Amazon this holiday season. Each set packs four fans and a controller.

4) Capsule USB cardioid mic for streaming, gaming, and podcasting ($119.99)

Capsule USB cardioid mic (Image via Amazon)

The Capsule Cardioid Microphone was launched as NZXT's first peripheral earlier this year. It is mainly targeted to streaming, gaming, and podcasting purposes.

The mic packs high-quality internals. It ships with a desk stand that makes it easy to use. The device also packs volume dials and a mute button.

Currently, Amazon is offering the microphone for just $119.99, $10 less than its MSRP.

5) Kraken X73 RGB 360 mm AIO CPU liquid cooler ($231.11)

The Kraken X73 RGB 360 mm AIO CPU liquid cooler (Image via Amazon)

The Kraken X73 is a high-performance 360 mm AIO CPU liquid cooler. It packs an interesting design alongside quality tubing, pumps, and blockheads.

The device ships with three AER fans from the company. The AIO cooler also has an infinite rotating RGB mirror on the CPU blockhead.

いっくん @FAL_ReCODE

FAN:LIAN LI SL-infinity 120

CPU:Intel Core i5 12400F

COOLER:NZXT KRAKEN X73

MB: ASrock Z690 Steel Legend

RAM:TEAM T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB

GPU: GIGABYTE RTX3060 VISION

PSU:Corsair RM750



#お前らのpcデスク周り晒していけ

Overall, this AIO cooler is as high-end as it gets and comes at a hefty price tag of $284. However, it has been discounted to $231.11 in the ongoing Holiday Sale on Amazon.

