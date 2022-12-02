2022 Holiday Sale: 10 best Smart TV deals

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for the best deals! If you're in the market for a new Smart TV, this holiday sale is the perfect time to buy one.

From Samsung to LG and more, there are plenty of great options to choose from. We've rounded up the ten best Smart TV deals you can find online, so you can save big this holiday season.

10 best Smart TVs to consider during the 2022 Holiday sale

Holiday sales are one of the best times to find great deals on TV, and this year is sure to be no exception. Smart TVs are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a wide range of features and apps that can be used to watch movies, listen to music, play games, and much more. With so many different options on the market, it can take time to decide which one to choose.

To help you make the best decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best Smart TV deals for Cyber Monday 2022. So whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or the latest and greatest model, we’ve got you covered.

1) Hisense A6 Series $249.99 (save $40 on Best Buy)

The Hisense A6G is an entry-level 4k smart TV from Hisense's 2021 TV range. Similar to other of their more expensive ULED models, it has Android TV preinstalled, a user-friendly platform with a wide variety of available apps. You can use the Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant features through the built-in remote control to search for content and open applications easily.

Although it comes in a broad range of sizes, from 43 to 85 inches, the performance won't vary depending on the size you choose. Without many additional features like eARC or HDR10+ compatibility, it's a rather basic TV. But it's one of the few TVs with a composite adaptor, allowing you to connect vintage equipment like a DVD player or an early-generation console.

2) Hisense U8H $849.96 (save $150 on P.C. Richard & Son)

The Hisense U8H ranks above the Hisense U7H and below the Hisense U9H in the 2022 ULED series as the second-highest model. Though quite identical to the Hisense U8G it replaces, Hisense has improved upon its specifications with a new Mini LED backlight with up to 528 dimming zones and a slightly revised appearance.

The user-friendly Google TV 11 interface, an improvement to the Android TV interface featured in the Hisense lineup for 2021, is included with it. The U8H has a wide range of gaming capabilities, including FreeSync and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on two of its HDMI ports.

3) LG A2 PUA $899.99 (save $100 on the LG website)

For the majority of purposes, the LG A2 is a great TV. Thanks to its excellent black levels and absence of blooming around bright objects, it's fantastic to watch movies in dimly lit spaces. Even HDR movies benefit a lot from it, although not all colors and highlights appear as vibrant and dazzling as they should be.

The A2 offers a broad viewing angle and excellent reflection management, making it perfect for watching TV shows and sports in well-lit spaces with large sitting areas. Still, it doesn't become bright enough to effectively combat excessive glare.

Finally, despite having outstanding motion handling and little input lag, it lacks sophisticated gaming capabilities that would allow it to greatly accompany the Xbox Series X, PS5, or high-end PCs.

4) LG C2 OLED TV $999 (save $400 on the LG website)

The LG C2 OLED is the replacement for the LG C1 OLED, which was extremely well-liked. OLED TVs like the C2 are self-emissive, and unlike LCD panels on conventional TVs, they don't require a backlight. This enables them to show a near-perfect contrast ratio in dim environments, with deep, inky blacks and no irritating blooms or halo effects around bright objects.

The C2 utilizes the same webOS smart interface as previous LG TVs, which has undergone a small update for 2022, introducing user profiles, among other minor modifications. This year's model puts a lot of emphasis on gaming capabilities, including support for GeForce Now and Stadia game streaming. It also comes in more sizes than prior versions, including the first-ever 42-inch OLED display.

5) Vizio H-1 OLED TV $1079.99 (save $720 on Best Buy)

The Vizio H-1 OLED, the company's first OLED smart TV, performs exceptionally well all around. Like any OLED TV, it has perfect black uniformity and an unlimited contrast ratio thanks to the ability to turn off individual pixels. Although it has a great color gamut for HDR videos, it dims down dramatically in broad regions and doesn't go very bright.

The 120Hz frame rate, almost instantaneous reaction time, and little input latency should appeal to most gamers. After a firmware upgrade, it supports a variable refresh rate (VRR), although certain restrictions exist. The Vizio Elevate soundbar is intended to be held by the TV's unusual center-mounted stand. Sadly, as is common with OLEDs, the screen has a chance of developing irreversible burn-ins.

6) Samsung Q60B QLED $1099.99 (save $200 on Best buy)

The entry-level QLED in Samsung's 2022 portfolio is the QLED Q60B smart TV. It replaces the Samsung Q60/Q60A QLED starting in 2021 and sits beneath the Samsung Q70/Q70B QLED. It employs quantum dot technology to display a broad spectrum of colors. Still, aside from that, it has fewer capabilities than most higher QLED models since it lacks local dimming, HDMI 2.1 capacity, and support for variable refresh rate (VRR).

However, the Q60B still comes with the Tizen smart platform that's easy to use and has a ton of apps accessible to download. Compared to earlier versions, it contains a few new capabilities, such as support for Google Duo when a suitable camera is connected for video conversations. Additionally, it supports a variety of voice assistant functions.

7) LG G2 OLED TV $2199.99 (save $1000 on the LG website)

The LG G2 OLED is the replacement for the LG G1 OLED. Self-emissive OLED smart TVs like the G2 have deep, inky blacks and no annoying blooming or halo effect around bright objects because, unlike LCD panels used in conventional smart TVs, they don't need a backlight. This enables them to show a nearly ideal contrast ratio in dimly lit environments.

This Smart TV has a distinctive appearance, and unlike other TVs, it is intended to be fitted flush to your wall using the included thin wall mount. It utilizes the same WebOS smart interface as previous LG smart TVs and has undergone a small update for 2022 that includes adding user profiles, among other minor modifications.

This year, there has been a lot of emphasis on gaming capabilities, including support for Stadia Game Streaming and GeForce Now. The LG 'G' range is LG's highest-end 4k model in 2022, lying above the more popular LG C2 OLED and below the 8k LG Z2 OLED. However, it is less well-known than the rest of the LG lineup because of its expensive unusual design.

8) Samsung QN800B $2599 (save $700 on the Samsung website)

Overall, the Samsung QN800B 8k QLED is a fantastic smart TV. It has Mini LED illumination and is one of two 8k smart TVs from Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED series. Despite its excellent overall performance, it is surprising given its position in the premium range and the high price.

Despite having a Mini LED backlighting system with more than 1300 dimming zones, the local dimming function of this device operates very poorly. While it aids in raising the low contrast ratio, it also intensifies blooming around bright objects.

While this smart TV isn't the ideal option to watch in a dark room, it offers high peak brightness and excellent control of reflections if you choose to use it there. Its compatibility with HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate (VRR), reduced input latency, and other features should appeal greatly to gamers.

9) Sony A90J $2599.99 (save $200 on Best Buy)

The A90J OLED is an amazing 4k smart TV from Sony's Master Series of smart TVs. Due to its self-emitting pixels, which result in perfect blacks and a nearly infinite contrast ratio, it, like other OLEDs, offers unmatched picture quality. Even if its HDR brightness is just passable compared to LED smart TVs, the wide color palette and strong contrast ratio nevertheless provide an excellent HDR experience.

Despite not supporting FreeSync, the A90J also offers variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to lessen screen tearing and boasts an almost immediate reaction time for crisp animation. It includes two HDMI 2.1 connectors, eARC, and Dolby Vision compatibility. Additionally, it offers excellent reflection handling and a broad viewing angle.

10) Samsung QN90A $2599.99 (save $200 on Best Buy)

The Samsung QN90A is a member of Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED Smart TV family, which combines a quantum dot layer and Mini LED backlighting to show a broad spectrum of colors at varying brightness levels. Because it has more control over its local dimming function and can go quite bright, the Mini LED backlighting aids in the TV's ability to display deeper blacks or emphasized highlights.

The new remote includes a solar panel on the back so it can be charged with sunshine. It also comes with the Tizen smart platform, which is simple to use and has a ton of apps available for download. It has several gaming capabilities, including HDMI and variable refresh rates (VRR) support.

