The Black Friday deals just keep pouring in. This time, we spotted a superb deal on a smart TV at Best Buy. The listing might be among the hottest deals this shopping season.

With 4K and UHD resolutions becoming the market standard and massive screen sizes rapidly falling in price, it is no surprise that these TVs are selling for an all-time low.

Users can now pick up a 75-inch 4K TV for just $500 at Best Buy. The device packs a solid panel with HDR and Dolby Vision capabilities. It might be best paired with a gaming console.

A guide to securing the 75" 4K Hisense Google Smart TV for under $500 this Black Friday

The 2022 Hisense 75-inch Class A6 series LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV traditionally sells for $679.99. It uses a polished Google TV platform, packs crisp 4K 2160p resolution, and comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 capabilities. Since it is branded a "smart" TV, it also comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and boasts interactive Web 2.0 features.

The TV has been built with gamers in mind. It has a Game Mode Plus feature that creates a "dynamic gaming experience" by enabling variable refresh rates and low latency modes.

Other smart features like Google Assistant support, voice remote, and built-in Chromecast make the device a potent smart home gadget. At its price point, this is a great flat-screen 4K smart TV to opt for.

In the ongoing Black Friday sale, leading retailers have discounted the television further, making it even more affordable. One can now pick up the product for just $499.99 at Best Buy. This is currently the best price for this smart TV.

Alongside the purchase, buyers will also get 30 days of FuboTV Pro and three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Other smart TV deals this Black Friday

Users can also opt for other flat-screen smart TVs in the ongoing sale instead of the Hisense 75" 4K smart Google TV.

The Vizio 65-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV was spotted for $500 at Sam's Club. The television might have lesser screen real-estate than the Hisense TV listed above, but its panel is based on QLED technology. Thus, users can enjoy a better viewing experience.

The 65" variant of the 4K Hisense A6 series smart Google TV is available for a $369.99 bargain on Target. The television traditionally sells for $469.99.

Alternatively, the Element 70" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV is a decent option. It packs Roku's user-friendly and easy-to-navigate UI. Like the other smart TVs listed in this article, this TV also supports smart home techs like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Alexa. It packs HDR 10 to improve the viewing experience.

Generally, Element sells the product for $649.99. However, in the ongoing Black Friday sale, the product has been discounted to just $499.99.

The LG 55" NanoCell 4K UHD smart TV (Image via Target)

At $500, the LG 55" NanoCell 4K UHD smart TV is another option worth checking out this Black Friday.

Users might have to sacrifice their screen real estate significantly if they opt for this panel. However, it packs a real 4K NanoCell display that improves the viewing experience massively.

