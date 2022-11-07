Black Friday deal: Get this 75" Samsung 4K smart TV for under $600

With Black Friday promising offers on laptops, TVs, and more later this month, buyers have begun prepping their wallets. Some of the offers are already here in the form of early sales. Best Buy has a solid deal for an entry-level 4K display from Samsung for just $580. Given that its original price is $850, that's a hefty $270 off.

But what exactly does this TV offer and is it worth picking up?

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV's sale pricing is a steal

Here are the key specifications of this display:

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)

Screen Size Class: 75 inches

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

High Dynamic Range Format: HDR 10+

LED Panel Type: Standard LED

Backlight Type: Edge Lit

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Motion Enhancement Technology: Motion Rate 120

Specific Manufacturer Technologies: Crystal Processor 4K, Digital Clean View, PurColor, Game Enhancer, LED Clear Motion

Smart Platform: Tizen

Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 2

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Remote Control Type: Standard

Connectivity:

Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 2

Number of HDMI 2.1 Inputs: 0

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes

HDBaseT Receiver: No

Number Of USB Port(s) (Total): 1

Number of USB 2.0 Ports: 1

Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 0

Ethernet Port(s): Yes

RF Antenna Input: Yes

Bluetooth Enabled: Yes

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Network Compatibility: Built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Number of RS-232 Inputs: 0

Headphone Jack: No

Number of DVI Inputs: 0

Number of VGA Ports: 0

Audio:

Built-In Speakers: Yes

Surround Sound Supported: Dolby Digital Plus

Speaker Output: 20 watts

Number Of Speakers: 2

Number of Audio Channels: 2

Dialogue Enhancement: Yes

Automatic Acoustic Calibration: Room

Other features:

Featured Streaming Services: Disney+, ESPN+, Google Play Music, Netflix, Prime Video, Redbox, SHOWTIME, Sling TV, YouTube

Screen Mirroring: Yes

Screen Mirroring Technology: SmartShare, Apple AirPlay 2

Content Sharing: Mobile to TV

TV/DVD Combo: No

Text-To-Speech: No

Video Description: No

V-Chip: Yes

TV Tuner: Digital

For all its features, this product does lack USB 3.0, DVI, and VGA support, which makes sense as most displays these days are purely HDMI. The setup includes the remote (TM-1240A), batteries, and a stand. On its back, there are provisions for wall mounting as well as for ventilation.

The lack of 120 Hz is somewhat of a downer as well for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners as it only supports 60 Hz. The remote also lacks voice commands as it is a basic one. But for owners on a budget who want a simple 4K television, this certainly checks all the boxes.

The LED panel is vibrant and HDR helps enhance the image too. It is a no-fuss display that should make the average owner happy.

In addition to this, it has a 75-inch display, which is an absolute steal at less than $600. The ongoing deal on Best Buy should last a while, so be sure to avail the offer while it lasts.

With the upcoming Black Friday sale, we can expect to see even bigger and better discounts on varied products.

Poll : 0 votes