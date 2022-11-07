Black Friday deal: Get this ASUS ZenBook Duo dual-touchscreen laptop at $900

With the Black Friday sale almost upon us, various ecommerce sites are offering early deals on laptops, peripherals, and other electronic items. Ranging from modest price cuts to massive steals, there are many solid discounts for tech enthusiasts to check out.

One of these involves an ongoing discount for the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14. A listing on Amazon has it on sale for $900, which is $200 lower than its MSRP. But what exactly does this laptop offer?

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is a solid poductivity laptop

To begin with, the fundamental specifications for this model are as follows:

Display: Main - 1920x1080 (FHD), 14-inch touch display. Secondary - 12.6-inch ScreenPad with matte touchscreen

Main - 1920x1080 (FHD), 14-inch touch display. Secondary - 12.6-inch ScreenPad with matte touchscreen Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor (4c/8t, up to 4.5 GHz, with IPU, 8M Cache)

Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor (4c/8t, up to 4.5 GHz, with IPU, 8M Cache) Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM @3200 MHz

8GB LPDDR4X RAM @3200 MHz Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Features:

Endless possibilities with new tilting ScreenPad Plus: The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with the brand new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to an angle of 7°, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability.

The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with the brand new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to an angle of 7°, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability. New ScreenXpert 2.0: The tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus is powered by the new ScreenXpert 2 software, which has been upgraded to make cross-screen multitasking and creativity even easier. Boost your productivity with the built-in apps, and revolutionize your creative workflows with the exclusive new Control Panel app.

The tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus is powered by the new ScreenXpert 2 software, which has been upgraded to make cross-screen multitasking and creativity even easier. Boost your productivity with the built-in apps, and revolutionize your creative workflows with the exclusive new Control Panel app. Heavyweight Performance: The ZenBook Duo 14 is no lightweight when it comes to performance. It harnesses the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors combined with plenty of fast RAM plus the Intel Iris Xe. There's also an ultrafast PCIe SSD to ensure fast boot times and rapid app loads.

All in all, it's obvious that this laptop is not intended for gaming purposes, with the Intel Iris Xe graphics processor being an integrated GPU. It can definitely run modern games, but it will usually be in low-medium settings to offer about 30 fps at 1080p resolution in the best case scenario, with most games averaging at 720p resolution.

Instead, this laptop is intended for productivity purposes. Users who require a laptop for video editing, Photoshop, and other work-related purposes might find this device useful. The secondary screen in particular is a neat addition, allowing full integration with creative-focused apps like Adobe Premiere. Do note that the paltry 8 GB RAM will likely hinder work, especially since it is not upgradable as the unit is soldered to the motherboard.

Since the sale is currently running on Amazon, here’s how buyers can purchase it:

Sign in to your Amazon account Select Add to Cart or directly head to checkout by pressing Buy Now Enter a shipping address Choose a shipping method Enter your payment information Review your order details and make sure you've applied any gift cards or promotional codes you want to use on your order Select Place Your Order Following this, users will be able to track the package until it arrives at their doorstep

The ZenBook Duo laptop has a variety of models and this is by far the cheapest one, by as much as $500, which is certainly something for potential buyers to consider.

