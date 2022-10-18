Adobe Max 2022 highlights: Improved Photoshop Share for Review, new AI features, Acrobat web, and more announced

The live conference of Adobe Max 2022 on Tuesday, October 18, unveiled a bunch of exciting reveals for their core services. These include big changes to the iconic Photoshop tool and AI-assisted features to enhance the user experience. But there's more. With additional updates and quality-of-life improvements, everyone is bound to be happy.

scott belsky @scottbelsky backstage with the team today in prep for #AdobeMAX tomorrow - showcasing the latest and greatest across each creative category, and a glimpse into the future as well.

These updates should make Adobe products more accessible to creators of all kinds. Here is a rundown of the highlights:

Adobe Max 2022 showcases an evolution to the media giant's current applications

Improved "Share for Review" for Photoshop and improvements to the iPad version

Adobe Photoshop @Photoshop



Explore our most precise, AI-powered tools including selection improvements and one-click Delete and Fill, discover new ways to collaborate with Share for Review, and much more:

Collaboration has always been a highlight of the creative workflow process, and the new enhancements to the "Share for Review" feature in Photoshop double down on this mantra. Basically, it enables convenient collaboration between creators and stakeholders. In other words, all feedback is managed and incorporated directly within the Photoshop app.

This new feature also lets users easily share a preferred version of their work through a web link. Collaborators can review the project and comment right in their browser, even without a Creative Cloud subscription. Plus, users can make changes in real time based on feedback.

On the topic of Photoshop, iPad users gain access to the software's powerful one-tap Content-Aware Fill and Remove Background features, using AI to accurately replace unwanted elements in photos so creators and editors can work faster.

AI features for Adobe Express

Driven by their in-house AI called Adobe Sensei, the following features have been implemented for Express.

Selection improvements that enable users to hover over, detect and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click, creating higher quality and more accurate selections of elements such as skies, foregrounds, subjects, and hair, while preserving detailed edges.

that enable users to hover over, detect and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click, creating higher quality and more accurate selections of elements such as skies, foregrounds, subjects, and hair, while preserving detailed edges. One-Click Delete and Fill selects and removes objects from images, filling the removed area using content-aware fill in a single action in Photoshop on the web.

selects and removes objects from images, filling the removed area using content-aware fill in a single action in Photoshop on the web. Photo Restoration Neural Filter (in beta) helps Photoshop on the web users bring old or damaged photos back to life, using machine learning to intelligently eliminate scratches and other minor imperfections on old photographs. In other words, users' old photographs can be almost as good as new.

(in beta) helps Photoshop on the web users bring old or damaged photos back to life, using machine learning to intelligently eliminate scratches and other minor imperfections on old photographs. In other words, users' old photographs can be almost as good as new. Remove Background is now available in Photoshop on the web (in beta), enabling one-click background removal.

is now available in Photoshop on the web (in beta), enabling one-click background removal. Masking and Brushing are also now available in Photoshop on the web (beta) and make precise adjustments faster and easier from a web browser.

Express is a cloud-based creation tool allowing anyone and everyone to express their creativity.

Adobe Acrobat Reader gets a web version

Adobe Acrobat @Acrobat #AcrobatsGotIt Wish that registration document was fillable online? With Adobe Acrobat you can easily create web forms, customized to fit your brand.

The popular Acrobat app is now available in a web format, allowing users the full functionality that the app provides. This includes the ability to edit, view, and even collaborate on PDFs.

More tools can be searched easily via the Discover bar. On the other hand, Quick Actions, as the name suggests, allows easy access to frequently used tools. Overall, it is a handy upgrade for users who do not wish to bother with the app.

