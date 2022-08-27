10 best Cloud games on Game Pass

Players can access PC games without downloading them thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a service provided by Microsoft. Despite being in development since 2016, this service wasn't until recently made more widely accessible.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which has had a generally positive start despite still being in beta testing. Since it eliminates the need for downloads, this technique of video game transmission could represent the future of gaming.

Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate service genuinely seems like a stroke of genius with many incredible games currently accessible to stream, such as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Halo: Infinite.

Cloud games that are worth picking up from Xbox Game Pass

1) For Honor

For Honor, for Glory (Image via Ubisoft Montreal)

For Honor is a fantasy combat game developed by Ubisoft in which players face warriors from several historical factions. Although it has been out for a while, the multiplayer mode is still active, and its inclusion in the Xbox Cloud Game library will only grow its player base.

For Honor @ForHonorGame



This all-new execution for Zhanhu is available now! Show your foes you are hatred incarnate with The Creature Within.This all-new execution for Zhanhu is available now! Show your foes you are hatred incarnate with The Creature Within. 🐲This all-new execution for Zhanhu is available now! https://t.co/fOrrs2y4oX

The game's popularity can be attributed to its distinct (and much-lauded) combat mechanisms, which make the gameplay both demanding and rewarding. Because of this, For Honor is the best multiplayer medieval fighting game available, and Xbox Cloud Game is a great place to try it.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

No, failure is not the end. It is a necessary part of the path (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

EA's tenure as the developer of Star Wars games has undoubtedly been divisive, with the huge corporation's video game offerings set in a cosmos far, far away being hit or miss. However, one of EA's top titles, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, earned a lot of positive press when it first came out.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. “What is your next move, Jedi?”As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023. “What is your next move, Jedi?” As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023. https://t.co/bGAYxNPBjO

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may be streamed with Xbox Game Cloud Game for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, thanks to Microsoft and EA's recent historical cooperation. Considering how simple Microsoft's streaming service makes it, fans of Star Wars and action-adventure single-player games shouldn't be reluctant to give Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a shot.

3) Fallout 4

The thing about happiness is that you only know you had it when it's gone (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The highly anticipated successor to Fallout 3 was released in 2015 and rapidly distinguished itself as one of the top role-playing games. It is not shocking that the behemoth game has been included in the Cloud Game library.

Amazingly, despite its vast open world and rich universe, Fallout 4 is playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Fallout @Fallout



Expeditions land September 2022.

#Fallout76 Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022. Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022.#Fallout76 https://t.co/LpVNo2yRUb

This demonstrates just how advanced Microsoft's Cloud Game technology is, and it can only get better from here.

Fallout 4 is widely regarded as among the greatest RPGs of all time. The ability to play it without requiring a download will undoubtedly entice a new generation of users to give it a shot and fall in love with it.

4) Sea Of Thieves

Pirates, candy, loot, sea shanties all in one game (Image via Rare)

A popular open-world pirate game created specifically for Microsoft platforms is called Sea of Thieves. Because it offers gamers the chance to travel to free waters like pirates with a gang of allies, it has received a lot of praise for its original and novel approach to the well-known multiplayer open-world gaming genre.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves



Buy and Name Ships

🖼 New Personalisation Options

🥇 Milestone Progression System

Ship Loadout Saving

Sovereign and Shipwright Perks

100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards

🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh

☠ And More: Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression SystemShip Loadout SavingSovereign and Shipwright Perks100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!⚓️ Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression System📔 Ship Loadout Saving💅 Sovereign and Shipwright Perks💯 100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven https://t.co/xlJZeDywlq

Sea of Thieves depends on having a large player population. Thus, the expected surge of new gamers resulting from its inclusion in the Game Pass catalog can only improve the game.

This title was a hit for Microsoft, and the fact that it is now available on the Xbox Cloud Game server proves it.

5) Ark: Survival Evolved

You don't have to be faster than the dinosaurs, just faster than your friends (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Even though Ark: Survival Evolved was published in 2017, it still has a sizable player population that will continue to expand due to its inclusion in Microsoft's Cloud Game service. A stunning open environment filled with a wide variety of creatures that resemble dinosaurs is the setting for this solitary and cooperative survival game.

ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark



Saddle up with Santiago (Vin Diesel) and Meeka (Auli'i Cravalho), and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2!



🦕 Built in Unreal Engine 5



#ARK2



youtube.com/watch?v=D8KbXp… 🦖Survive the past. Tame the futureSaddle up with Santiago (Vin Diesel) and Meeka (Auli'i Cravalho), and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2!🦕 Built in Unreal Engine 5 🦖Survive the past. Tame the future🌿Saddle up with Santiago (Vin Diesel) and Meeka (Auli'i Cravalho), and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2!🦕 Built in Unreal Engine 5 #ARK2youtube.com/watch?v=D8KbXp…

Including Ark: Survival Evolved in the Xbox Game Pass catalog will undoubtedly help attract new users to the franchise ahead of the impending sequel. Furthermore, due to the scale and intricacy of its fully accessible map, the game's download size is pretty extensive, so it benefits from being Cloud Game-streamable.

6) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Master Chief reporting for duty, sir (Image via 343 Industries)

Microsoft has crammed the Xbox Game Pass backlog catalog with all of its Halo games, from Halo: Spartan Assault through Halo Wars 2. This is to be anticipated.

No title is more complete than Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a collection of all of the best Halo titles in one spot.

Halo @Halo Caseking @Caseking



Wir präsentieren die ultimativste Gaming-Waffe. Zusammen mit unserem Partner Spartaner aufgepasst!Wir präsentieren die ultimativste Gaming-Waffe. Zusammen mit unserem Partner @AMD_Deutschland wurde diese Wunderwaffe konzipiert, gebaut und auf der #amdgamingshow präsentiert. Sie dient nur einem Zweck: Die Erfüllung der ultimativsten Gaming-Experience. Spartaner aufgepasst!Wir präsentieren die ultimativste Gaming-Waffe. Zusammen mit unserem Partner @AMD_Deutschland wurde diese Wunderwaffe konzipiert, gebaut und auf der #amdgamingshow präsentiert. Sie dient nur einem Zweck: Die Erfüllung der ultimativsten Gaming-Experience. https://t.co/O6jTldiFcD Our partners at @AMD and @Caseking have created a custom out of this world Halo PC that celebrates the scale and wonder of Zeta Halo itself. Check it out today! twitter.com/Caseking/statu… Our partners at @AMD and @Caseking have created a custom out of this world Halo PC that celebrates the scale and wonder of Zeta Halo itself. Check it out today! twitter.com/Caseking/statu…

Although Halo: The Master Chief Collection should be regarded as the pinnacle of Halo gaming, it is notorious for its colossal download size, which will consume a sizable portion of even the largest Xbox hard drives.

The fact that the game is now playable without a download and is part of the Xbox Cloud Game service, however, makes this problem moot.

7) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

LMG mounted and ready for action (Image via Ubisoft Montreal)

Despite being out for more than five years, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has always gone from strength to strength, thanks to free Cloud Game downloadable content packages that have kept the game current over the years.

It is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding first-person shooters of all time due to its multiplayer mode, which promotes cooperation and positional play.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on twitch.tv/Rainbow6 Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on twitch.tv/Rainbow6! https://t.co/c1nOFerM1L

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can only gain from more gamers, like any title primarily focused on its multiplayer aspects. With the functionality of the Xbox Cloud Game delivery mechanism, the game will get more players.

8) Forza Horizon 5

Fast cars are now in the form of a hot wheels expansion pack (Image via Playground Games)

Playing particular titles on the day of their release is only one of the numerous advantages of having an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Few games have been as significant as Forza Horizon 5 over the last few months, despite many titles being playable with the Game Pass from day one.

So far, Forza Horizon 5 has garnered positive reviews from fans and reviewers. Forza is a huge brand and one of the pioneers in the racing genre.

Microsoft has established an outstanding example by making a product like this available for free via Game Pass. They've established an even more outstanding precedent by allowing the game to be broadcast via Xbox Cloud Game.

9) The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Let me guess: Someone stole your sweetroll? (Image via Bethesda Game Studio)

Despite being released ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is still extremely enjoyable and unquestionably one of the best video games ever created. When it comes to role-playing games, Skyrim is among the greatest for both newcomers and seasoned users, making it an ideal choice for the Xbox Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls @ElderScrolls



What was your favorite Morrowind memory? Here's to 20 years of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.What was your favorite Morrowind memory? Here's to 20 years of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. 🎉 What was your favorite Morrowind memory? https://t.co/ootdY3kjbY

Skyrim has already been re-relaunched on several system generations, such as the Xbox Series X, because it is hard to see how discovering Tamriel will ever become tiresome.

It can be broadcast through the Xbox Cloud Game platform despite its extensive geography and deep universe, making it even more approachable for beginners.

10) Halo Infinite

The missions change. They always do (Image via 343 Industries)

The newest incarnation of Microsoft's hallmark franchise was not only available for free from the first day with the Xbox Game Pass, but it could also be broadcast with Xbox Cloud Game.

Halo Infinite is the highly anticipated continuation of the Master Chief's story and the first to be launched on Xbox Series X. This is a tantalizing proposition for aficionados of Halo's gorgeously immersive universe.

The decision by Microsoft to permit Halo Infinite gamers to stream the title is intriguing because it leaves them susceptible to performance problems and other internet-related faults that can sabotage their enjoyment of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

