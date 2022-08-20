How to complete every A Hunter’s Cry deed in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves has just embarked on its sixth limited-time narrative event, introducing this voyage with the title "A Hunter's Cry". Players can set off on the rescue mission to save Merrick from the malicious hands of the ominous Dark Brethren.

A Hunter's Cry will be available to players from August 18 - September 1, granting them just two weeks to get it done. They will be matched with random fellow sailors to take on the battle for Merrick's freedom. When trying to save the Grizzled Old Soul, they can take on additional tasks to increase their rewards.

Every additional Deed in A Hunter's Cry quest in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves introduces six additional objectives in the A Hunter's Cry limited-time quest. Some will be accomplished as a matter of course, but the players will have to go out of their way for a few:

Enter the Sea of the Damned: The first Deed will come naturally to anyone who embarks upon A Hunter's Cry. Players will chat with Larinna, then with the Pirate Lord on the dock by their ship. After that, departing with the mission in mind will secure the first deed.

The first Deed will come naturally to anyone who embarks upon A Hunter's Cry. Players will chat with Larinna, then with the Pirate Lord on the dock by their ship. After that, departing with the mission in mind will secure the first deed. Light a Lighthouse Beam: Players will discover three lighthouses surrounding the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern. To complete this Deed, just light any of them. This will require capturing the ghostly Flame of Souls, using it to light two braziers, then climbing the stairs and lighting the lighthouse.

Players will discover three lighthouses surrounding the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern. To complete this Deed, just light any of them. This will require capturing the ghostly Flame of Souls, using it to light two braziers, then climbing the stairs and lighting the lighthouse. Defeat Ghost Ships: Players must take down three spiritual vessels. They're vulnerable to cannonballs like everyone else, so stock up before heading out. They can also be wounded by the aforementioned lighthouses.

Players must take down three spiritual vessels. They're vulnerable to cannonballs like everyone else, so stock up before heading out. They can also be wounded by the aforementioned lighthouses. Help Lower the Drawbridge: To make this happen, players must light all five lanterns with the aforementioned Flame of Souls. This will drop a magic barrier and allow them access to a lever to drop the drawbridge. Despite this title, any crew on the quest can make this happen. So long as the player is there when it happens, they'll get the deed.

To make this happen, players must light all five lanterns with the aforementioned Flame of Souls. This will drop a magic barrier and allow them access to a lever to drop the drawbridge. Despite this title, any crew on the quest can make this happen. So long as the player is there when it happens, they'll get the deed. Rescue Merrick: After lowering the drawbridge, one can walk right in and talk to the man. After chatting, The Pirate Lord will teleport both Merrick and the player to safety, and this deed will be achieved.

After lowering the drawbridge, one can walk right in and talk to the man. After chatting, The Pirate Lord will teleport both Merrick and the player to safety, and this deed will be achieved. Deliver a Letter to Serik: Talk to Larinna again, choose the Complete Adventure option, and take the letter from her. Bring it to Serik on the North Star Seapost to complete the final deed.

Rewards for the Deeds in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves offers some rewards for accomplishing these additional tasks. Players can get a unique gift if they're willing to finish A Hunter's Cry with every deed complete.

The Defender of the Damned title comes only to those who have completed every deed in this quest. Since the event is only available for two weeks, this could become a status symbol.

Sea of Thieves players will earn some additional Renown for completing the six additional deeds in A Hunter's Cry. They just have to go through the quest and be thorough to earn the new title.

