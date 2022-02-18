How to complete the ‘Shrouded islands’ Adventure in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves developers Rare has finally brought a whole new type of experience called “Adventures” to the action-adventure.

This limited-time experience, much like the events that came before, was something that the developers had shown a small preview of at the end of January.

With the Adventure, known as the Shrouded Islands, now live from February 17 to March 3, players are quite excited to know just how to complete it and the type of rewards they can get.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves An ominous fog, a mysterious ally from the Sea of the Damned and an Outpost abandoned – the first Sea of Thieves Adventure, 'Shrouded Islands', is now live and awaiting curious corsairs. See Larinna to get started but be swift, its secrets must be discovered by March 3rd! An ominous fog, a mysterious ally from the Sea of the Damned and an Outpost abandoned – the first Sea of Thieves Adventure, 'Shrouded Islands', is now live and awaiting curious corsairs. See Larinna to get started but be swift, its secrets must be discovered by March 3rd! https://t.co/jecquS3Fqr

The Sea of Thieves Adventure sends players to Larinna, who will await them at the outpost, urging the crew to make their way to the Golden Sands. Hence, only after speaking with her, the new missions will begin.

Completing the entire Adventure should not take players more than two hours, either solo or in a group. As enemy scaling will be there throughout the Adventure, those who wish to complete it with a party will be seeing a similar completion time as well.

Upon completing the Shrouded Islands, players will be able to get their hands on some exclusive time-limited loot, which they can sell to Belle.

Sea of Thieves ‘Shrouded Islands’ Adventure guide

1) Get started: Speak to Larinna

As mentioned, to begin the adventure, Sea of Thieves players will first and foremost be required to talk to Larinna. This is the first step towards uncovering why phantoms appear a lot more frequently in the game.

Larinna will be present at the Outpost outside the tavern, and all one needs to do is pick the option that begins the ‘Shrouded Islands’ Adventure.

2) Head to Golden Sands and get the Mysterious Compass

For the next step, players must make their way to the Golden Sands, which are now transformed into a spooky phantom-infested area shrouded in green fog.

A ragged tavern will be present, with a Mysterious Compass placed on a table near the doorway. Players will need to grab it, as it will get added automatically to their radial menu for the entirety of the Adventure.

3) Find Belle by using the compass

The mysterious compass will now keep pointing to Belle’s location as long as the Adventure is active. Fortunately, she is not too hard to seek, as Belle will be present just one island away in the Crescent Isle.

Much like the Golden Sands, the Isle too will be phantom infested and covered in a green fog, as The Damned have risen. Players will be required to keep following the compass until they reach Belle.

She will prompt a dialog that will continue the Adventure; however, at this point, it’s also essential to take the Flame of Souls from Belle’s brazier. It is an important item for progressions, and it’s advised that players transfer it to their personal lantern and swap it into the ship’s lanterns.

When the player dies and loses the special flame color, they will be able to get it back from the ship.

4) Lighting all the braziers in Shipwreck Bay

After getting the Flame of Souls, players must make their way to Shipwreck Bay, which too will be shrouded in a fog. Once docked, players will encounter phantoms pointing the way to eight different braziers in the area, and this is where the Flame of Souls comes in handy.

The braziers can be found at the island's outskirts, and the phantoms act as a great guide when reaching the objectives.

Players will be attacked by Flameheart’s phantom followers every time they light a brazier, so they will be required to fight back and continue on their quest to light all eight of the structures.

After doing this, they must go to the wreck of Blackwytche, present at the very center of Shipwreck bay. In the wreck, there will now be a makeshift brazier that players will need to light; it will be protruding out of a cage that is hung near some cannons.

Upon doing so, a boss battle will automatically begin, and players will face the Soulflame Captain in a stand-off. The Captain will have a very high HP pool with melee attacks that will hit like a truck.

However, he will not be alone as he will summon his phantom followers, making the fight considerably harder. To take him down, it’s essential to stay out of reach of his melee attacks and pack a good number of firebombs to deal with his summons.

Kiting will be the key here, and if players keep moving and attacking, the fight can become very manageable.

5) X marks the spot

Once defeated, the Soulflame Captain will drop a Buried Relic Map, which will have an X mark on a spot on a nearby island in the Wild. The mark can be generated randomly on any islands in Seas of Thieves, and players will need to follow the map there.

After heading to the marked spot, players will be able to dig up a special loot called the Hexing Skull. They can then go back to Belle in Crescent Isle and sell the skull for a hefty sum; additionally, they can also cash in some Rune Tablets to her if players could collect some during the Adventure.

Upon completing Sea of Thieves’ very first time-limited Adventure, ‘Shrouded Islands’ after talking to Belle, players will be rewarded with a new title, “Seeker of Shrouded Souls," along with a Shrouded Compass cosmetic.

