Where to find Captain Jack's Compass in Sea of Thieves: The Sunken Pearl

Captain Jack Sparrow and his beloved Black Pearl have entered the world of Sea of Thieves in a new crossover event.

This crossover takes Sea of Thieves and sets its course right for the Pirates of the Caribbean. There are two Tall Tales in this update, with the second being the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale.

It begins just as any other quest in Sea of Thieves. Crews need to vote for the Sunken Pearl book. Once that is done, the Tall Tale will be read and they will be sent off on their adventure.

Where to find Jack Sparrow's Compass in Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare

The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves starts by giving players a Quest Book with sketches that leads to a certain destination. That destination is where the Black Pearl is found.

Players need to dive deep into the sea and follow a trail of debris to find the shipwrecked Black Pearl. It can then be explored, with a couple of obstacles below deck that players can move.

Image via Rare

Finding the Black Pearl Key is the next step. Once Sea of Thieves players locate that key, the Compass will soon become available. Swim with the key back to the upper deck of the ship.

The locked Captain's Cabin door can now be unlocked with the Black Pearl Key. Approach the door and hit the prompt that says "Unlock Door." Enter the now-opened Captain's Cabin door.

Image via Rare

There will be a very noticeable table top with a glinting object on top of that. The glinting object is none other than Captain Jack Sparrow's Compass. Simply approach Compass and pick it up.

The Compass will be the Sea of Thieves player's best friend throughout the remainder of the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale. It acts just as it does in Pirates of the Caribbean, pointing players in the direction of what they most desire.

