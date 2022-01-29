Minecraft Redditor makes Sea of Thieves in the game

Minecrafters have been able to create really impressive crossovers over the years. Thanks to shaders, texture packs and mods, players can just about create anything they imagine. That's led them to combine their other favorite games with Minecraft.

Pacman, Animal Crossing and more have all crossed over with the Mojang-developed title. Now, a Redditor has created another crossover with a popular game. This time, another Microsoft property has landed in the hit sandbox: Sea of Thieves.

Minecraft player makes Sea of Thieves crossover in-game

Sea of Thieves is a first-person action adventure game. The setting is largely the inside of a pirate ship, which is where one of the scenes that was remade is.

The second is on the deck with the familiar pirate skull that fans of the game will immediately recognize. It's not vanilla version as the colors and details are changed, but it's still a faithful tribute to both games.

Sea of Thieves has entered the world of Minecrafters (Image via Mojang)

The details are excellent and have resulted in an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. The Sea of Thieves community where it was posted responded with over 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

It's so well done that it has at least one player wishing Sea of Thieves had texture packs. If that were the case, they could enjoy the game like this player created it. Unfortunately, that's not the case yet.

There are also tons of positive comments, but none show just how impressive the build is quite as well as one in particular. The Xbox official Reddit account gave the creator a lot of praise for their work. Not many players can say that an official account likes their build, making it even more impressive.

Minecraft Creative mode was designed to allow players to build things just like this. Every time players create a world like this it serves as a reminder to the great things the game was intended to produce. The community continues to reap the benefits of it.

Twitter reaction

Fans on Twitter were delighted with the creation and had this to say:

DragxnBoi YT @DragxnBoi @zakverycool @SeaOfThieves @RareLtd @ChappersChapman you need to make a map or world out of this!! i love sot (Sea Of Thieves) and would love to try a map like this!!! @zakverycool @SeaOfThieves @RareLtd @ChappersChapman you need to make a map or world out of this!! i love sot (Sea Of Thieves) and would love to try a map like this!!!

Also Read Article Continues below

With such creative collaborations on display, fans can be sure to experience more of the same from the gaming community in the long run as well. Follow our dedicated section to stay updated with your favorite sandbox title.

Edited by R. Elahi