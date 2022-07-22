For Honor reveals new Medjay class: Release date, Free Week and more

Ubisoft's For Honor has developed a thriving multiplayer scene since its arrival in 2017. The massive medieval-themed fantasy game is renowned for its tactic-focused action that pits various factions against one another in different game modes. As part of Year 6 Season 2, the French developer has announced that a brand new class will soon be making its way into the players' hands.

Called Medjay, it will be the second hero class to join the Outlanders faction and is expected to arrive on July 28, 2022. The only other class under that category prior to this was Pirate.

.

For Honor's Medjay class is based on ancient Egyptian mythology

Named "Neferkha," he is an Outlander, the last descendant of Pharaohs, who has traveled to Heathmoor to retrieve the Scarab Bracelet relic stolen by Viking Jarl Bolthorn at the beginning of Year 6 Season 2. Bolthorn intended to use the relic's magic to gain endless food and drink for his people, but instead brought home a curse that spread across Heathmoor.

Fortunately, the Medjay has the skills and knowledge to end the curse, whilst also being a resourceful fighter. Neferkha is equipped with a wide-reaching Fan Axe which can also split into a Dual-Wielding one. This makes him useful in both group battles and one-on-one combat. He is also the first Egyptian hero in the game.

For Honor @ForHonorGame A song travels across the sands, across the seas to Heathmoor... Be sure to tune in to Warrior's Den on July 21 at 9am PT/12pm ET/6pm CEST to find out more! twitch.tv/forhonorgame A song travels across the sands, across the seas to Heathmoor... Be sure to tune in to Warrior's Den on July 21 at 9am PT/12pm ET/6pm CEST to find out more! twitch.tv/forhonorgame https://t.co/xhjcgkDVIu

Players will be able to buy the Medjay on July 28, 2022 when it releases. The fighter will arrive in a bundle, along with the following bonuses:

An exclusive ornament

An Elite outfit

Seven days of Champion Status

Three scavenger crates

Additionally, Ubisoft will also host a free week of For Honor on PlayStation and PC platforms. Much to their dismay, it seems like Xbox fans will be sitting out this one.

What is For Honor about?

It is a third-person melee combat title that demands skill-driven gameplay as well as a sound, strategic mindset. Players must switch between offense and defense on the fly to take down foes, which is somewhat similar to a fighting game.

There are several factions to pick from, each boasting different classes. These include the Centurion and Warmonger from the Knight faction, Berserker and Shaman from the Viking faction, and the Samurai faction's Orochi and Kyoshin classes.

For Honor includes both single-player and multiplayer modes, with a focus leaning towards the latter. Some of the more popular multiplayer modes include Dominion (4v4 arena capture) and Raked Duel (1v1). While the core gameplay is across both solo and multiplayer, it is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far