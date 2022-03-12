For Honor is finally getting crossplay after more than five years

Perhaps the most requested feature for For Honor is finally on its way to the game, which is crossplay. After more than five years, Ubisoft is finally going to give the fans what they want. This was revealed in a blogpost on March 10, 2022. In the same announcement, they revealed that the first phase is coming soon.

For Honor's crossplay will be rolled out in two phases, the first of which will begin on March 17, 2022.

How will crossplay be added to For Honor in 2022?

According to the developers, the crossplay feature will be added in two phases, with the first starting on March 17, 2022. This will hit PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and comes alongside the arrival of Y6S1.

Phase 1 of crossplay for the game will bring together the three platforms, for both PVE and PVP modes. Players on all three systems will have a pool to join in together for queue times. This ought to help reduce queue times overall with players from all three platforms available in the same queue.

It should also help improve the overall gameplay experience, since wait time will be reduced and a wider variety of players will be available to play against. However, it will require a player skill rating reset to create a balanced matchmaking system for everyone.

This means that for the first few games, the player’s matches may vary in skill level. It’s also important to note that voice chat will be disabled for crossplay matches, but there are plans to bring it back at a later date. PC users will still be able to use free chat to communicate with other PC users, and the same goes for console’s quick chat.

In Phase 2, players will see this crossplay extend to group play, so players can group with their friends, irrespective of the platform they play on. For now, it sounds like players won’t be able to group with friends, but they can play against players on other platforms, which is definitely a positive sign. There is no release date planned for Phase 2, but it is in the works.

For Honor is finally getting crossplay, and that's big news for the game. It's only the beginning of the content updates for the game, but it's kicking off with a very important and often-requested feature.

