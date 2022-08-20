5 games like Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most well-known RPGs in the world. Developed by Bethesda, the action-adventure open-world game came out in 2012 and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Over time, Skyrim has evolved greatly, carving out a niche for itself in pop-culture.

Skyrim’s epic adventure story has a simple premise but phenomenal execution. Few other titles have been able to capture the same feel and atmosphere in their story and gameplay as Bethesda’s most popular outing.

However, certain games do offer a similar experience to Skyrim, albeit in different ways. As far as fantasy action-adventure games go, these are some of the best in the business. Here are five games like Skyrim that will satisfy the player’s adventuring needs.

5 games that offer a similar experience to Skyrim

1) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

An oft-overlooked game of 2012 is Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, from developer Big Huge games and 38 Studios. Releasing just a few months after Skyrim, Kingdoms of Amalur failed to get much recognition, since the hype surrounding Bethesda’s game was still quite high at the time.

Yet, Kingdoms of Amalur was a fun fantasy game with a combat system that was arguably better than Skyrim. The fictional world was rich in lore, vibrant, and diverse. Fae creatures popped up in the secluded wilderness, while humans and gnomes resided in established settlements. Elves remained reclusive and hid away in their secret cities.

The game had a unique take on the character class, letting players switch between Destinies based on the points allocated to their attributes. Taking on the role of the Fateless One, players are thrust into a journey where only they can save the world from destruction.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 has been compared to Skyrim for a long time, even though the two titles came out four years apart. This correlation is the result of the similarities between the two games. Both titles are open-world RPGs where players must undertake an epic journey that will determine the fate of the world.

The Witcher 3 has many elements that surpass Skyrim, such as its responsive combat system, story, and interesting characters. Players take on the role of Geralt, the White Haired Witcher, as he searches for Ciri, his young adoptive daughter. Along the way, Geralt meets many friends and foes who affect the larger story.

As a monster hunter, players have access to many side activities and contracts that they can take up in addition to the main story. These optional adventures help in fleshing out the game's world and livening up the overall experience.

3) Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Age is a fantasy RPG series from developer BioWare that tells an expansive tale across three games set in different locations. The latest game in the series is Dragon Age: Inquisition, which was released in November 2014 for Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Much like Skyrim, Dragon Age: Inquisition focuses on a hero’s journey. The protagonist, known as the Inquisitor, is tasked with closing an interdimensional breach that threatens the continent of Thedas. Players can recruit NPCs and bring them into their party, with whom they must work together to keep the land safe.

The game also features dragons as enemies that roam the land and rain down destruction from above. There are 10 dragon battles to be fought in Dragon Age: Inquisition, each being a different challenge of its own. Only with the proper gear and companions do players stand a chance of beating these regal yet monstrous creatures.

4) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If Nintendo users want to try out a title similar to Skyrim, they can look towards The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This Nintendo Switch exclusive is the most recent Zelda game in terms of a new story and was originally released on March 3, 2017.

Set in the open world of Hyrule, the game features the protagonist, Link, as he awakens from a century-long sleep. Hyrule has been thrown into disarray by the evil forces of Calamity Ganon, who has captured Princess Zelda in Hyrule castle. Link must regain his strength, find a way into the castle, and rescue the Princess.

Breath of the Wild offers the same level of freedom that players witnessed in Skyrim, where the world is fully open to the player from the beginning. Players can even attempt the final boss right at the start. However, it is recommended that players have significantly more power and health before attempting this battle.

5) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

If players do not mind older titles, they should definitely try The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The game, which came out in 2006, takes players to the nation of Cyrodiil.

In many ways, fans consider Oblivion to be the superior title, as it features a more populated world and a more intricate skill system. While its graphical quality might be quite dated, Oblivion is still a great RPG to pick up if players have not tried it before.

The game is quite a popular experience even today, with independent developers working on recreating Oblivion in the same engine as The Elder Scrolls V. The project is named Skyblivion and has progressed quite a long way since its inception back in 2012.

