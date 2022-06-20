Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase recap - Hollow Knight Silksong, Kojima partnership, Persona, and more

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was undoubtedly the big highlight of this year’s "Non-E3" summer. As part of the Summer Game Fest, the event was filled to the brim with new revelations, exciting announcements, and, of course, new games.

While fans certainly missed titles such as Hellblade II Senua’s Saga and Avowed at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, what was presented was beyond amazing. From new games on Game Pass to Xbox console exclusives and the much-requested presence of Japanese titles on the platform, Phil Spencer and the company delivered on the promises they'd made. With that said, let’s take a look at what the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was all about.

From Kojima to Persona, everything that was offered at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

Redfall debuts gameplay - Xbox kicked off the event with the gameplay debut of Redfall. Developed by Arkane, the co-op stealth vampire shooter also got delayed to 2023 alongside Starfield a few weeks ago.

Hollow Knight Silksong set for Day 1 Game Pass - Finally, after a lot of waiting around, fans finally got to see some gameplay footage related to Hollow Knight Silksong.

It was also confirmed that the title is set to launch by next year and will be Day 1 Game Pass.

High on Life from the creative minds behind Rick & Morty - High on Life is another title from Squanch Games and Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. It encapsulates over-the-top satirical humor like Trover Saves the Universe and Rick & Morty, with personified weapons and first-person shooter action.

Massive Riot Games and Game Pass collaboration - Xbox announced a massive collaboration with Riot Games, the developer behind popular esports titles such as League of Legends and Valorant. With this collaboration, Game Pass owners will be able to unlock all champions and agents and get different perks across all five Riot titles.

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay - A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the amazing A Plague Tale: Innocence, got a new gameplay trailer with a confirmed Day 1 Game Pass release. The narrative-driven game looks beautiful and seems to be in the same vein or on par with PlayStation’s Last of Us series.

Forza Motorsport brings the real-time ray-tracing on track - While Forza Horizon 5 wowed fans last year, Forza Motorsport took the central stage this year. Developed by Turn 10, the beautiful simulator racing title had its minute details tuned, with more detailed car customization. The game will also bring on-track ray tracking, unlike GT7’s garage-only ray tracing.

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a Halo Infinite Pelican - Microsoft Flight Simulator got a picturesque trailer for its 40th-anniversary celebration. The Pelican from Halo Infinite also arrives on Microsoft Flight Simulator as a free update.

Overwatch 2 gets a release date and a new champion - Overwatch 2 got an early-access release date, a free-to-play announcement, and a new champion.

The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle gets a new trailer - The Elder Scrolls Online recently launched a new expansion, The High Isle. Zenimax Studios debuted a trailer featuring everything new in the expansion.

Fallout 76 new trailer for The Pitt - Fallout 76 is receiving a new expansion called The Pitt that takes players to a familiar location from the previous title.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion announcement - While it had already leaked on Steam, Xbox officially announced a Hot Wheels-themed expansion for Forza Horizon 5. This will be the second time Forza Horizon has partnered up with Mattel’s Hot Wheels for an expansion since Forza Horizon 3.

ARA History Untold is a historical RTS by Oxide Games - In one of the rare CGI trailers, Xbox revealed ARA: History Untold by Oxide Games. It's a historical RTS (real-time strategy) title similar to Humankind and Sid Meier’s Civilization.

Ark II gets a release date - Ark II shared a small trailer featuring Vin Diesel and his famous grunt, along with a release date.

Scorn showcases a horrifying trailer before a Halloween release date - After being delayed, Scorn is finally ready for a release date this October, just in time for the Halloween season.

Flintlock: the Siege of Dawn looks amazing - Previously announced title Flintlock: the Siege of Dawn saw some amazing gameplay footage and added its name to the amazing Game Pass Day 1 roster.

Lightyear Frontier is a fun survival builder with mechs - Lightyear Frontier presents itself as a mix between No Man Sky, Raft, and Minecraft, with a hint of mech building. It looks like a perfect casual title to just relax with.

Gunfire Reborn is a chaotic co-op shooter with a cool art style - Gunfine Reborn has a unique, simplistic art style with over-the-top action featuring animals.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a 2D action platform with an amazing atmosphere - At first glance, The Last Case of Benedict Fox looks to be similar to the Ori titles, albeit with a much darker tone. However, it also adds smoother combat with weapons to go with it.

As Dusk Falls tells an interesting story set in the barren suburbs - Originally unveiled last year, the narrative title As Dusk Falls featured an extended look with an interesting story to keep players hooked.

Naraka Bladepoint makes its way to Xbox - Nakara Bladepoint is making its way to the consoles, exclusively Xbox. It is also set to get a campaign mode alongside the battle royal mode.

Minecraft Legends takes the beloved world to a new RTS genre - Mojang unveiled a new Minecraft project called Minecraft Legends. It is an RTS title set in the world of Minecraft and follows its art style.

Pentiment by Obsidian brings a unique art to a 2D RPG - While Avowed and Outer Worlds 2 did not make an appearance, Obsidian unveiled a new title, Pentiment. It is a side-scrolling RPG that features a painting-like aesthetic when it comes to visuals.

Grounded 1.0 was revealed with a fun, wacky trailer - Pentiment wasn’t Obsidian’s only offering, as the Grounded 1.0 trailer was also released.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy will be an interesting stealth game - Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a unique stealth-action title that embraces the shadow and light to offer a unique stealth title.

Diablo IV revealed the Necromancer class - After Overwatch 2, Blizzard continued their hype train with Diablo IV and the reveal of the fifth and final class, Necromancer. They also shared extended gameplay with the fan-favorite gameplay loop.

Sea of Thieves season seven showcased with shanties - Sea of Thieves shared the Season Seven launch trailer in the most pirate-like way possible, with sea shanties.

Ravenlok blends in unique colors and lights - Xbox continued the indie hype train with Ravenlok, a Zelda-inspired open-world with a beautiful art style.

Cocoon continues the Game Pass hype with Day 1 - Another Indie game to join the roster is Cocoon, a new puzzle adventure title from the developers of Limbo and Inside. This game is also set for a Day 1 Game Pass release.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, from Nioh developer Team Ninja, brings souls-like to Game Pass - Xbox fans had been asking for more Japanese collaborations, and Xbox is finally bringing one. Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, developed by Team Ninja of the Nioh series fame, is a souls-like take on the Chinese dynasty. The game is set to launch on Game Pass Day 1.

Kojima partnership with Xbox - One of the most legendary developers of the modern-day video game industry is Hideo Kojima. Kojima not only made an appearance on the show but revealed that his studio, Kojima Productions, is making a new title in partnership with Xbox.

Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal make their way to Game Pass and Xbox - One of the most iconic JRPG series by Atlus is Persona. Typically, the series has been exclusive to the PlayStation platform, but now it is making its jump to not only the Xbox platform but also on Steam and PS5. Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal are also being added to the Game Pass.

Todd Howard finally revealed Starfield - Finally, after what seemed like forever, fans got to see the gameplay of Starfield. And while some comparisons were drawn to No Man Sky, the gameplay footage was undeniably exciting. The anticipation for the title has reached new heights with the reveal of the gameplay footage.

All in all, The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was exciting and got fans hyped with reveals such as the one Kojima made.

