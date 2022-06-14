What is the release date for Redfall?

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase gave gamers a taste of some great upcoming content. Many fans wanted to hear something about Redfall, which was announced earlier.

In fact, it was around this time last year that the latest title was revealed during E3. Plenty of users wanted to try out this unique spin on the horror genre. It was initially going to release in the summer of 2022, but now that date has been pushed back.

Redfall to release sometime in early 2023

At the end of the highly-anticipated gameplay trailer to Redfall, it was confirmed that the game will release in 2023. It just didn’t say when next year.

Thankfully, gamers should be able to expect it early next year rather than later. Bethesda’s Twitter said the title is scheduled for the early half of next year, confirmed at the Xbox and Bethesda presentation.

In general, Xbox executive Sarah Bond said every game shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was coming out within the next 12 months. This is good news for fans of games like Redfall and Hollow Knight: Silksong, which don’t have official release dates.

Despite the lack of a release date, the trailer could still show off a little bit more of the combat and the story. Apparently, this title takes place in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts, a seemingly ordinary rural area that has been transformed for the worse by vampires.

The town’s church, lighthouse, and even movie theater are under the control of the vampires. To make matters worse, some cultists want to become vampires themselves.

This game features four primary characters (Image via Arkane Austin)

One unique aspect of this upcoming title is how the main protagonists each have special skills to help them slay vampires. Laura, who seems to be the main character (also giving the narration through the trailer), can summon purple objects to help her. She is seen summoning an elevator to escape a horde of vampires at one point.

Laura is accompanied by Jacob, who seems like a sniper with long-range weapons. There is also Remi, who has a small pet-like robot to assist her, and Devinder Crousley, an expert on all things creepy.

