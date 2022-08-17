5 best fantasy video games worth replaying in August 2022 (and 5 best futuristic titles)

August 2022 has had a couple of video game releases to keep players busy as it crosses its midway point. While a few other titles will be released in the coming weeks, players will be looking to get into some older games to keep themselves occupied and fill in the time.

One great choice would be a fantasy title to replay where players can immerse themselves in a world of magic and mystery, and carry out a typical hero’s journey. On the other hand, there are many futuristic video games to choose from, set in some sort of dystopian or post-apocalyptic world that the player must either save or simply exist in.

While fantasy video games illustrate supernatural forces and greater powers at play, futuristic settings are generally steeped in grounded reality but take scientific innovation to new heights. Despite their differences, both are great examples of works of fiction. Here are five of the best fantasy video games players can replay in August, along with five of the best futuristic titles they can get into.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best fantasy video games to replay in August 2022

1) Dragon Age: Inquisition

Bioware has been in the business of making great games since the early 2000s, and one of their most successful series is Dragon Age. The most iteration in the franchise was Dragon Age: Inquisition, which was released in 2014 and was a sequel to Dragon Age II.

The story revolves around the player's character, known as the Inquisitor, who must settle the civil unrest on the continent of Thedas. A mysterious breach in the sky is releasing demons into the world and is somehow linked to the Inquisitor, who has to close it before it causes more harm to the land and its people.

Dragon Age: Inquisition’s expansive plot is well written, thoroughly enjoyable, and heightened by the colorful characters that BioWare is known for. The developer's iconic conversation wheel returns and includes many player choices and decisions that affect the game's world as well as the endings.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is one of the best fantasy video games ever created, and many players prefer to replay it once a year anyways. This title from developer CD Projekt Red was the last installment in their Witcher series of video games, although a new project is reportedly in the works; one that will start off a new saga.

The game sees Geralt of Rivia go up against the Wild Hunt, who are on the trail of Ciri, Geralt’s adoptive daughter. Geralt must ally himself with old friends and enemies alike and try to get Ciri back to safety while defending her from the otherworldly threat. Set in the world of the Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, this is the best monster slaying experience in a video game.

Set in the fictional world of The Continent, where the events of the books take place, players have access to a large open world to traverse. Aside from the main story, many other side activities exist to keep players busy and work well to immerse them in the game's world.

3) Monster Hunter Rise

Another great series in the fantasy video game genre is the Monster Hunter series from Capcom. Starting back in 2004, the latest game in the Japanese franchise is Monster Hunter Rise, which was released on March 26, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch, and then later for Microsoft Windows on January 12, 2022.

Like most video games in the series, Monster Hunter Rise sees players create their very own Hunter, partner up with a Palico, and set out to hunt various types of beasts that roam the land. The game takes place in a Japanese setting, with the player character being asked to help with quests and tasks to delay the Rampage.

The introduction of palamutes is new to the series. They are large wolf-like creatures that can assist in battle and on whose backs the player can ride around on. To lessen the pain of animal lovers, the game also gives them the option to capture monsters instead of slaying them, although the creatures will still be salvaged for parts.

4) God of War (2018)

With God of War: Ragnarok coming up later this year, this is a great time to replay through the events of 2018’s God of War in preparation. The game sets the stage in the Norse realm of Midgard, where Kratos has relocated to, after the events set in ancient Greece from the older games.

The Spartan warrior and his son Atreus get embroiled in a conflict between the pantheon of gods that rule the land, namely the Aesir and the Vanir. They must find a way to navigate through these parties as they undertake their quest to scatter the ashes of a loved one from the tallest peak in all the nine realms.

The video game's cast is phenomenal, and the story is one of the best written yet in the entire franchise. With some truly spectacular fights and cinematic gameplay, this title gives the older games a run for their money in terms of action. Yet, the plot is still well balanced with several funny and even heartfelt moments throughout its run.

5) Elden Ring

FromSoftware titles are not ones to miss out on if one enjoys fantasy video games, and this year’s Elden Ring is no exception. It is possibly the most accessible video game in the developer’s library and is an experience that even players completely new to the Soulsborne games can get into.

The game takes place in the Lands Between, where the player's character is dropped after the intro sequence.

Venturing out into the world will have them encounter various enemies, locations to explore, and eventually the path to progress through the story. Enemies are a common feature throughout the game world, so it is advisable to bring a weapon of some kind and even a shield.

Boss battles are the primary reason people play FromSoftware games, and Elden Ring contains these in abundance. The game has updated the Soulsborne formula with a crouch and jump button for better mobility, as well as a more flexible build system to allow players more freedom to switch between different styles.

5 best futuristic titles to try again in August 2022

1) Horizon Zero Dawn

Despite the first impression, Horizon Zero Dawn is not a prehistoric or alternate historical setting. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where modern civilization has been wiped out from the planet and humanity has had to start from scratch. The remains of the "Old World" can be seen in various places in Zero Dawn’s open world.

Aloy is the protagonist of the story; a mysterious orphan who was found and adopted by an exiled member of the Nora tribe, Rost. Growing up, Aloy has many questions regarding her past, and her origins play heavily into the main plot of the game. A journey of self-discovery awaits Aloy as she finds her place in the world and the meaning behind her existence.

The game is played from a third-person perspective, as players control Aloy throughout the in-game world. Various side quests and additional activities are peppered across the map that players can undertake in addition to the main objectives. Combat takes the form of melee hack and slash using Aloy’s spear, along with ranged attacks from her bow.

2) Bioshock: Infinite

While the Bioshock series depicts an alternate historical setting, it is evident that the technology prevalent in that world is leagues ahead of real life. Thus, making the franchise a futuristic setting based on the technological achievements witnessed in the video game. Nowhere are these achievements more evident than in the final game of the series, Bioshock: Infinite.

The game sees protagonist Booker DeWitt being given the assignment to rescue a young girl named Elizabeth from captivity. The job takes Booker to the floating city of Columbia, where Zachary Hale Comstock rules as a dictator and has locked the young girl away in a tower. However, many surprises await both Booker and the player when they finally meet Elizabeth.

Cited as one of the greatest video games ever made, this was the final title in the Bioshock series from developer 2K Games for a long while. However, a new game has been announced to be in development, but news regarding this is scarce. 2K is making an appearance at the upcoming Gamescom event, which has many fans excited for a possible reveal of the new Bioshock game.

3) Prey (2017)

Arkane Studios is known for its well-written stories, first-person gameplay, and innovative design, all of which were highlights of 2017’s Prey. The video game is a mystery thriller from the beginning, with a sprinkling of horror elements at some point in the story.

Prey takes place in an alternate future, where space travel is a common phenomenon, and humanity has constructed several orbital stations by the year 2023. Players take on the role of Morgan Yu on the first day of their job at TranStar Corporation, when things get out of hand quite quickly.

Talking too much about the game will ruin many aspects, so let's just say that it is one of Arkane’s best works and plays primarily like a first-person shooter. There are certain RPG elements to it, with certain skills governing various actions that the player can and cannot take in the game's world.

4) The Outer Worlds

After Obsidian Entertainment developed Fallout: New Vegas under Bethesda, they took a similar approach to one of their new games, which they released in 2019. The Outer Worlds was described by many as “Fallout in space” but in a good way, as it contained many of the strengths of Fallout: New Vegas while also introducing new elements.

The video game is set in the Halcyon star system, where the player's character must work together with the mad scientist known as Phineas Welles. Their goal is to free the planets of Halcyon from the control of the mega-corporations that influence much of the inner workings of the system to make a profit for themselves.

The game is played from a first-person perspective where players will meet many NPCs whom they can recruit to their party and ask to accompany them on missions. Players must interact with various factions and maintain their reputation with each group while they explore the game's world for missions, side quests, and hidden items.

5) Halo: Infinite

Halo has always been one of the best futuristic titles to get into since its original debut in 2000, and 2021’s Halo: Infinite brought back much of what was missing from the video game series in recent years. 343 Industries took a step back and returned Halo to its roots with this game while introducing new elements and moving the larger story forward.

The Master Chief returns as the protagonist, this time taking the fight to the Banished, who are a splinter group from the original Covenant. The game takes place on a new Halo ring, designated as Zeta Halo, and is the first time the series has stepped into an open-world design.

While the game's world leaves a few things to be desired, the gameplay is solid old-school Halo action done in a modern take. Enemy AI is spot on, with many spouting quips and one-liners in between gunfights and when they manage to land a killing blow. Gunplay is excellent, with many favorite weapons returning from the original Halo games, which will be a treat for fans of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy fantasy games or games set in the future? Fantasy is what I live for I love futuristic settings 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan