Black Friday Deal: Get this 50” 4K UHD LED Smart TV under $150

The onn. 50-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV could be a huge victor in Walmart's Black Friday sale. A lot of discounts on various products are already going on during this holiday period in the online store with even more deals to come. And yet, there's no wonder the onn. 50-inch 4K TV has stolen the show as one of the biggest offers.

4K televisions are generally very expensive, so users generally wait for discounts during huge sales such as Black Friday. This deal looks like a huge opportunity to grab a UHD TV at a much more affordable price.

This article will take a deep dive and provide information on the features this television has to offer during this Black Friday.

The onn. 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV is an excellent model to grab during Black Friday Sale 2022

The onn. 50" class 4K Roku LED TV (Image via Walmart)

The specifications of the model are as follows:

Display Technology: LED

LED Resolution: 4K (2160P)

4K (2160P) Connector Type: 3x HDMI, 1x Composite, 1x USB, 1x Optical, 1x Coaxial, 1x Lan and 1x Headphone

3x HDMI, 1x Composite, 1x USB, 1x Optical, 1x Coaxial, 1x Lan and 1x Headphone Model: 100097811

100097811 Screen Size: 50"

50" Smart TV: Yes

Yes Format: Flat

Flat Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz HDR: Yes

Yes HDR Type: HDR10

HDR10 Manufacturer Technologies: Crystal clear picture, Lifelike color, texture, and detail

Crystal clear picture, Lifelike color, texture, and detail VESA Mount Compatible: Yes

Yes OS Type: Roku OS

Roku OS Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 44.0 x 10.40 x 28.00 inches

44.0 x 10.40 x 28.00 inches Streaming Services: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, Showtime, Peacock, ESPN, Spotify, Roku, and more.

This television comes along with a Roku TV remote control with batteries included, a quick start guide, along with a TV stand and hardware. The Roku Smart TV can wirelessly stream more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes available on free and paid channels. The content can be accessed easily through a customizable home screen.

Furthermore, it is smart-home ready as it works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It has a 60Hz display screen, which makes it great for gaming on a console at 4K resolution. The channels can also be changed alternatively through the Roku mobile app. Additionally, the app also allows for voice commands.

The model is also VESA-mount compatible and can be mounted using a 200x200 mm adapter. The HDMI cables can be used to connect the television to a console. Headphones can also be connected through the headphone jack.

The television offers a crystal clear picture, along with detailed textures and lifelike colors, which makes it a great choice for users. It also features an HDR10 display to enhance images and provide vibrant colors.

The downside of this product is the lack of DVI and VGA support. It only supports up to a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is disappointing for Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 owners as the console can go up to 120Hz.

Walmart+ members can grab this television on November 21 at 12 pm ET, and non-members can get their hands on it at 7 pm ET on the same day.

