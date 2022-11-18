Black Friday Sale: 5 best Walmart deals under $200

This year's Black Friday sales started early and are currently active at numerous online retailers. It is the best time of the year to buy items that customers have been eager to purchase for a while. Various commodities go on massive discounts, filling the holiday season with joy and excitement.

Walmart brings brilliant deals for everyone. Whether it's electronics or fashion, Walmart covers it all in its early Black Friday sales. The American retail corporation is known for providing its customers with the best in terms of quality and value, and things haven't changed in this year's Black Friday sale.

This article lists five of Walmart's best Black Friday deals under $200. These products range from gaming accessories to everyday gadgets, enhancing users' gaming experience and lifestyle.

A guide to securing the best sub $200 deals on Walmart this Black Friday

1) Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset (Image via Walmart)

The Sony INZONE H7 is one of the best headsets available for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The INZONE H7 is wireless and provides up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. Moreover, with the latest 360 Spatial Sound technology, it becomes much easier to keep track of enemy footsteps and pinpoint their accurate location. The headset also allows gamers to identify the direction from which shots are fired, which can be crucial in Battle Royale games such as Fortnite and Warzone 2.

Usually, these headphones are sold for $225.90. However, during the Black Friday sale at Walmart, it is being sold for $148.00.

2) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic BT

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic BT (Image via Samsung)

Like the name, the SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic BT keeps things classy while featuring numerous functions a smartwatch carries. The Watch 4 comes with a sleek and elegant stainless steel casing. While being a style statement, the watch also enables users to track their health.

ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, and oxygen-level monitoring make the Samsung watch not only visually appealing but also a potential health tracker that monitors your health activity throughout the day.

The watch generally costs users $349.99. However, it is being sold right now in Walmart for $199.00. But that's not all, as the watch would sell for a low price of $149 only on November 21.

3) HP 14" Touch Chromebook

HP 14" Touch Chromebook (Image via Walmart)

The HP 14" Touch Chromebook comes with Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC. It is one of the best picks for students who want decent processing power on the go. The long-life battery and its beautiful display enable users to carry entertainment and work with them. Being a Chromebook, it comes with Chrome OS, which is popular for its simple design.

The HP 14" Touch Chromebook usually sells for $299. But during the Black Friday sale at Walmart, the Chromebook is being sold for $179.

4) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro provides some of the best sound quality in its price segment. The Active Noise Cancelation feature blocks out all the sound from the environment and delivers clear and precise audio.

Be it listening to a podcast or music, one cannot go wrong with the AirPods Pro. Also, with seamless synchronization with other Apple devices, having an AirPods Pro becomes a must-have accessory for all owners of iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch, or Apple TVs.

The MagSafe charging case allows for more than 24 hours of listening time on these pods. They are sweat and water-resistant, making them an ideal choice for users who prefer working out with their music on.

Usually, the Apple AirPods pro sells for a price of $179.98. But during the Black Friday Sale in Walmart, it is being sold for $159.

5) NETGEAR - Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router

NETGEAR - Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router (Image via NETGEAR)

The NETGEAR - Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router provides super fast internet speed across all devices in the network, enabling users to stream 4K content without lags or buffers thanks to its 2.4 Gbps Wireless. Also, for gamers, it delivers flawless performance with solid signal strength that covers the entire home due to its three high-powered antennas.

The Router usually sells for $144.95. However, during the Black Friday Sale at Walmart, it is being sold for $99.

These were some of the best deals on Walmart right now under $200. They were listed in no particular and taken into consideration based on their viability and utility.

