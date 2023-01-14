Is Logitech G402 wired gaming mouse worth buying in 2023?

The Logitech G402 "Hyperion Fury" is a mid-end wired-only gaming mouse, and features premium features that promise to deliver a lag-free experience. Specially crafted for first-person shooter games, the G402 comes with an ergonomic design, flexible customization support, and accurate tracking.

That said, it has spent over eight years on the market since its launch back in 2014. With the gaming technology industry spreading its wings rapidly, it's natural for fans to wonder whether the aged G402 is worth buying in 2023.

Is the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse too outdated for 2023?

When it comes to gaming accessories, Logitech boasts a dominating presence on the market. Despite having several competitors, the Swiss giant has strongly established its name through reliability and innovation.

Gaming mice is Logitech's forte. The brand has launched several top-notch gaming-specific mouse models with powerful features and lightweight designs over several years of its existence.

The Logitech G402 was a premium gaming mouse to own a few years back. Over the years, it became more of an affordable pick among gamers. However, the community has always been heavily divided over certain issues, including the infamous double-click defect, surrounding the model.

Despite its drawbacks, the Logitech G402 managed to etch its name among the best-selling gaming mice of all time. But is it still a worthwhile pick in 2023? Read on to know more about its features and whether it's a good choice to make this year.

Features

The Logitech Hyperion Fury is equipped with the Fusion Engine hybrid sensor, a 32-bit ARM processor, and an in-house Delta Zero technology to deliver precise and fast tracking at 1-millisecond report. One can expect speeds up to 500 inches per second, which is a must-have for competitive shooter games.

Users can utilize eight programmable buttons on the mouse, enabling the perfect amount of customization. It supports a tracking resolution of up to 4000 dots per inch, which can be switched on-the-fly through a dedicated button. There are also four DPI settings that users can switch between using the button.

Logitech also promises extensive durability with its Hyperion Fury G402, which supports up to 20 million clicks. Furthermore, it sports an ergonomic design which is perfect for long gaming sessions.

Category Logitech G402 Gaming Mouse Technical Specifications Fusion Engine hybrid sensor8 programmable buttonsOn-the-fly DPI Switching32-bit ARM processor1 millisecond reportHigh-speed clickingFull-speed USB Dimensions Height: 136 mmWidth: 72 mmDepth: 41 mmWeight: 108 grams, mouse without cableLength Cable: 2.1 m Tracking Resolution: 240-4000 dpi Max. acceleration: >16 g Max. speed: >500 IPS Durability Buttons (Left / Right): 20 million clicks Feet: 250 km (155.3)

Verdict

Priced at $43 (without discounts), the Logitech G402 is an affordable gaming mouse that delivers good performance and lasts for a long time. However, it may develop a double-click issue over time, which can cause the hardware to register two clicks instead of one, leading to an accuracy-related drawback.

The G402 is also quite heavy at 108 grams, which may be very uncomfortable for most first-person shooter fans. In 2023, one can grab better gaming mice with no such negatives for G402's price tag.

Furthermore, the G402 isn't wireless, which most gamers have started preferring in recent times. The wire adds to G402's weight, and thus, could deteriorate the user's efficiency.

Popular gaming tech companies like Razer, HyperX, Corsair, and more offer perfect alternatives to the Logitech G402. In fact, Logitech itself offers better gaming mice models (G502), which provide a more accommodating DPI range and powerful sensors to deliver the best in-game tracking experience.

Despite its drawbacks, the Logitech G402 can be a worthwhile pick for some users. Gamers on a tight budget and those who can adjust to a weight above 100 grams can still go with the product for Logitech's quality and reliability. However, there are other, possibly better, options that one can pick in 2023.

We recommend going for the Logitech G502 in 2023 if budget isn't an issue. You can also go for the Razer Viper Mini, the Razer Deathadder V2, or the SteelSeries Aerox 3. If not these, pick a suitable wireless gaming mouse instead.

