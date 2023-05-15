Google Pixel Fold vs Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Which foldable is worth your money?

After months of speculations and rumors, Google finally confirmed the existence of Google Pixel Fold. A new Gen foldable phone resembles something akin to Microsoft's Surface Duo 2, which was released back in 2021. Now, the question is, "Which foldable is worth your money?" Although the Pixel Fold looks like a younger brother of the Surface Duo 2, they have a lot of differences. In this article, we will break down both devices to reveal those differences, pricing, pros, and cons that'll help you answer the question.

Google Pixel Fold vs Microsoft Surface Duo 2 detailed comparison: Specs and features

Google Pixel Fold and Microsoft Surface Duo 2 are both the most talked-about phones in the foldable phone market. They both have unique features alongside unique designs.

Specification Google Pixel Fold Microsoft Surface Duo 2 CPU 2.85 GHz, Google Tensor G2 Octa Core Processor 2.84 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core Processor Camera 48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP Triple 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple Battery 4821 mAh, Li-Po Battery 4449 mAh, Li-Po Battery Internal Memory 256 GB 128 GB RAM 12 GB 8 GB Display 7.6 inches, 1840 x 2208 pixels, 120 Hz 8.3 inches, 1892 x 2688 pixels, 90 Hz

When it comes to design, both the Google Pixel Fold and the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 exude luxury and elegance. These foldable devices boast a premium build quality and are sure to turn heads wherever you go. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 comes with an 8.3 inches AMOLED screen while the Google Pixel Fold comes with a 7.6 inches OLED screen.

In terms of refresh rate, Google Pixel Fold beats Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with its 120 Hz display against 90 Hz.

In the camera section, both the Google Pixel Fold and Microsoft Surface Duo 2 pack impressive specs and performance. The Pixel Fold boasts a 48 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8 MP telephoto camera in the back. As a front camera, it also has a punch hole 9.5 MP camera and an 8 MP inner camera.

On the other hand, the Surface Duo 2 comes with a triple-lens setup, including a 12 MP wide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, delivering gorgeous shots in nearly all lighting conditions. It also has a single 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

As we've already discussed, the physical aspects of the Pixel Fold and Surface Duo 2. Now it's time to dive into their internals, specifically their Performance and Software. The Pixel Fold comes with a Google Tensor G2 chip with 12GB of RAM, while the Surface Duo 2 houses a slightly older Snapdragon 888 chip with 8GB of RAM. So in terms of processing power and multitasking capabilities, the Pixel Fold definitely takes the cake.

Let's talk about another crucial aspect: battery life. The Pixel Fold boasts a 4821 mAh battery, while the Surface Duo 2 houses a smaller 4449 mAh battery. However, both devices can easily last a day with moderate usage.

In terms of pricing, Pixel Fold starts at $1,799 for the base model and goes up to $1,919 for the 512GB variant. While Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is priced at $1,599 for the 256GB variant.

Final Verdict

The Google Pixel Fold and the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 offer impressive foldable designs, high-end performance, and sharp cameras. However, when it comes to the ultimate decision, the choice depends on personal requirements and budget. Although the Pixel Fold is a pricey investment, it offers top-notch features. It guarantees a higher level of productivity, while Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will provide many features but on a budget.

