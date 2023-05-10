5 Best foldable phones like Google Pixel Fold (2023)

The Google Pixel Fold was officially unveiled by Google a few days ago. Although its specifications are still unknown, a short teaser film has revealed the phone in all its splendor. It resembles Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold smartphones and opens like a book, with a smaller cover display also present. The Google Pixel Fold is set to be launched on 10th May 2023

Other foldable smartphones are already available, with the foldable segment finally becoming mainstream among the masses. Hence, before the official launch of the Google Pixel Fold, we list some of the best alternatives to the upcoming foldable flagship.

We will further discuss the official features of these flexible smartphones. This will help you to make an informed choice if you want to purchase a foldable smartphone soon or are looking at alternatives to the Google Pixel Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2, and three other foldable smartphones that rival the Google Pixel Fold

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - $1099

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best folding smartphone currently available. Although it is a slight improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it still has some great features.

The phone boasts a 4,400mAh twin battery, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. In addition, both the main 7.6-inch folding AMOLED panel and the 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display on the foldable tablet have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The triple rear camera system on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. It also sports a 4MP camera for video calls and a 10MP selfie camera below the display. This is a worthy competition to the upcoming Google Pixel Fold.

Pros

All-day battery life

Under display camera

Software made exclusively for the device

Cons

Noticeable crease

Still only supports 25W charging

Features Specifications Display Main - 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120HzCover - 6.2-inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera Rear - 50MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide)Front - 4MP under display10MP Cover display selfie camera Battery 4400mAh, 25W charging

2) Oppo Find N2 - $1499

The OPPO Find N2 is another great foldable device for media consumption. To begin with, the design is stunning while maintaining a low profile that will aid in mobility. Furthermore, there is no visible crease where the display folds. The hinge appears much more smoothly built and sturdier than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

With a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery, the specifications of this device are great. The only major con is that it's mostly unavailable and is hard to find or import in the US.

Pros

No visible crease

Great rear camera setup

Supports 67W fast charging

Cons

The outer display is too small for media consumption

The UI is filled with unnecessary apps

Features Specifications Display Main- 7.1-inches foldable AMOLED 120HzCover - 5.54-inches AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera 50MP + 32MP(telephoto) + 48MP(ultrawide)Selfie - 32MP + 32MP(cover display camera) Battery 4520mAh battery, 67W charging

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - $ 999

Along with the Z Fold 4 last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was also released. With a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, it is a smaller foldable smartphone that is more reasonably priced.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inches inner folding display and an exterior 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel, which is incredibly tiny. It has 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. It also costs way less than the Google Pixel Fold.

Pros

Small and compact design

Stereo speakers

Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Cons

Battery life is not that great

The outer display has limited functionalities

Features Specifications Display Main - 6.7-inches 120Hz Foldable Dynamic AMOLEDOuter - 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera 12MP + 12MP(Ultrawide)10MP Selfie Battery 3700mAh, 25W charging

4) Moto Razr 2022 - $1239

In late 2019, Motorola debuted its foldable Razr smartphone. And with the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola is back in the foldable smartphone game after two previous unsuccessful attempts. This time, the foldable smartphone has a sleek design, a sizable 2.7-inch AMOLED cover screen, and an improved overall appearance.

You may also classify it as a flagship because of the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Additionally, it includes a foldable 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fantastic 144Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Pros

Fluid 144hz AMOLED display

Clean Android interface

Crease is not visible

Cons

Expensive

Average battery life

Features Specifications Display Main - 6.7-inches Foldable AMOLED 120HzCover - 2.7-inches AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera 50MP + 13MP(ultrawide)Selfie - 32MP Battery 3500mAh, 30W charging

5) Oppo Find N2 Flip - $850

Lastly, another foldable device that users can consider while thinking about Google Pixel Fold is the Oppo Find N2 Flip. It is another clamshell foldable smartphone that can easily fit inside most pockets.

The hinge, especially its capacity to close flat without a gap, represents a significant advance. Additionally, there is a large 3.45-inch cover display that offers a full camera preview as opposed to the Z Flip 4's small preview.

When you open it up, the 6.8-inch foldable screen is clear and brilliant, with barely any crease. The phone boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a significantly larger 4,300mAh battery, making it powerful for most types of tasks. Its price is also much less than the expected price of Google Pixel Fold.

Pros

Big cover screen

Good battery life with fast charging support

No visible crease

Cons

No wireless charging support

UI has some unwanted apps

Features Specifications Display Main - 6.8-inches foldable 120Hz AMOLEDCover - 3.26-inches AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Camera 50MP + 8MP(ultrawide)Selfie - 32MP Battery 4300mAH, 44W fast charging

