Nvidia RTX 3060 vs RTX 2080 and 2080S: Which GPU is worth the investment?

Nvidia is a dominant player in AAA games, known for its high-end graphics cards that offer top-notch performance and features. The company has always pioneered new graphics technologies that have gone on to become mainstays in PC and console gaming. Such an example is the RTX 20 series of cards. For the first time, they introduced hardware-based ray-tracing, among other new features, to mainstream gaming.

Among the top models in the RTX 20 series were the 2080 and 2080 Super, with the latter offering a slight performance boost over the former.

The RTX 20 series was followed by the RTX 30 series, where the GeForce RTX 3060, released in 2021, is the mid-range option in the lineup. It features the latest Ampere architecture, which offers improved performance and efficiency over the RTX 20 series' Turing architecture. The RTX 3060 also supports real-time ray tracing and DLSS technology, which greatly improves gaming graphics and performance.

Let’s take a look at how they stack up against each other so as to help you decide which one to opt for.

Performance comparison: How does the RTX 3060 stack up against the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super?

In this comparison, we will look at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060's performance in comparison to the previous generation flagships, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. We will dig into the details of their critical specifications and compare their true performance, including ray tracing and DLSS capabilities.

We will also look at their price vs. value proposition, aiming to help gamers on a budget find the best bang for their buck. Is the RTX 3060 the best choice for gamers who want to save money without compromising performance and quality? Let's find out.

First, we will dive into the details of our comparison. The following table has each card's critical specifications:

SPECIFICATION RTX 3060 RTX 2080 RTX 2080 Super CUDA Cores 3584 2944 3072 Boost Clock 1777 MHz 1710 MHz 1815 MHz Memory Size 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 360 GB/s 448 GB/s 496 GB/s TDP 170 W 215 W 250 W

As you can see, the RTX 3060 is equipped with a higher boost clock and more CUDA cores than the 2080 and 2080 Super, yet comes with slightly diminished memory bandwidth as well as lower TDP.

When it comes to true-to-life performance, the RTX 3060 typically equals its predecessors; however, some discrepancies may be noticed when it comes to certain applications or video games.

Ray tracing and DLSS: The future of gaming graphics

One of the most important characteristics of both cards is ray tracing capability. This technique replicates real-time light behavior for more realistic lighting and reflection in-game compared to rasterization. But bear in mind that running this option puts an intense load on your graphics card.

The notable difference here between models such as the 3060, 2080, and 2080 Super is performance: when compared side by side with other cards within this range, you'll find that the 3060 lags slightly behind them with regard to ray tracing capabilities.

RTX 30 series is equipped with something that stands out from the rest: DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). This AI-powered software upscales lower-resolution images to higher resolution in real time without compromising image quality.

For extra performance, the 3060 supports DLSS 2.0, which significantly ramped up both performance and visuals compared to its predecessor.

Nvidia card comparison: price vs. value - Finding the best bang for your buck

Finally, let's talk about price. The RTX 3060 has a suggested retail price of 400$, which is significantly lower than the launch prices of RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. 2080 and 2080 Super have come down since their launch; they still typically sell for over 500$ and 600$, respectively.

Considering the performance comparison and the price difference, the RTX 3060 offers great value for gamers on a budget. It can deliver a similar performance to the previous generation's flagships while costing less than half of their launch prices.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is the best choice for gamers on a budget

If you're a gamer on a budget, the RTX 3060 may be your best bet, as it offers amazing value and performance for its price. This model holds all of its predecessors' flagship features, yet at an accessible price point, giving you great value for your purchase. And if money is not an issue, then you could look at the 3060's higher-range variants like the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes