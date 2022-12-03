Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 2080

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. It comes with a plethora of improvements and changes. Alongside cartoonish effects, it offers enhancements in every aspect of the game, including cars, the environment, and more. Since it is a next-generation title, the developers have ensured that their game looks amazing on all platforms, even last-gen consoles.

RTX 2080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. Among the very first cards that brought ray tracing to the average gamer, it is capable of running most games released to date and offers amazing framerates as well as superior visual quality. Although the card is old at this point, it performs exceptionally well, ensuring its owners don't have to make major compromises to retain a high FPS. This guide will offer the best settings for the RTX 2080 so that you can have a great experience playing Need for Speed Unbound.

RTX 2080 delivers amazing performance in Need for Speed Unbound

RTX 2080 holds up pretty well in the recently launched title. Despite being a next-generation game, the Nvidia GPU can easily run the game. While this card is capable of offering 4K in Unbound, this guide will present the best settings for 1440p since that's the sweet spot to get maximum visual fidelity and a respectable number of frames per second.

The best settings to use in NFS Unbound with the RTX 2080 are:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: High

High Vegetation Detail: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

These settings will provide players with an optimal experience where they get the best graphics and FPS. However, users can always employ features such as Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 to increase the framerates they're getting or push for higher visual fidelity.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound isn't super heavy on the system. The RTX 2080 is well above its recommended system requirements and, as a result, runs it flawlessly. Here is what you need to run the game:

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

This sums up the best settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 2080. Fans are advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version as it comes with optimized profiles for the game, which ensure the best possible experience.

