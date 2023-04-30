5 best Intel laptop processors for gaming in 2023

When it comes to portable computers, Intel laptop processors provide cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of gamers. The company has been leading the CPU industry for years by offering a range of products that can handle high-performance computing without presenting lags or overheating. In 2023, with the launch of its latest processors, the brand has once again raised the bar in terms of efficiency.

But with so many options available on the market, it's tough to decide which Intel laptop processor you want in your gaming PC. Thankfully, this article will present five CPUs from this company that are ideal for playing video games. This will help you decide which laptop to get.

Intel Core i5-12600H and 4 other best Intel laptop processors for gaming in 2023

1) Intel Core i5-12600H ($311.00)

The first Intel laptop processor on the list is the Intel Core i5-12600H, packing 12 cores and 16 threads. Don't let that 'i5' fool you; this processor is a bang for the buck. This is because it comes with a base clock speed of 2.7 GHz and a turbo boost of up to 4.5 GHz. It can handle intense gameplay sessions without subjecting you to lags or stutters.

This product also has 18MB of cache, which helps in handling multiple tasks simultaneously. In terms of gaming performance, the Intel Core i5-12600H can handle most modern games easily. While this CPU cannot run AAA titles in Ultra settings, it can run those games on medium to high settings. This makes it a decent gaming processor for gamers on a budget.

Processor Intel Core i5-12600H Architecture Alder Lake-H Core count 12 Thread count 16 Base clock 2.7 GHz Boost clock 4.5 GHz Cache 18MB TDP 45 W Integrated graphics Iris Xe 80EU

2)Intel Core i5-13500HX ($326.00)

This one is another Intel laptop processor, boasting 14 cores and 20 threads. It is a fast mid-range laptop CPU from the Raptor Lake-HX series. However, this processor has a slightly lower boost clock than its predecessor, the i5-12650HX, sitting at 4.7GHz. But don't let that fool you; this processor is still capable of handling heavy gaming sessions easily. Overall, this is another great choice for casual gamers, providing enough power to run most AAA titles without breaking the bank.

Processor Intel Core i5-13500HX Architecture Raptor Lake-HX Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.5 GHz Boost clock 4.7 GHz Cache 24 MB TDP 55 Watt Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710

3)Intel Core i7-13700H ($502.00)

At number three is the Intel Core i7-13700H, with 14 cores and 20 threads. This Intel laptop processor has a turbo frequency of 5 GHz and is the perfect high-end portable PC CPU based on the Raptor Lake-H series.

Thanks to its high core count and high clock speed, this product's performance is on par with the i9-12900HK. Therefore, it is very well suited to gaming and content creation.

4)Intel Core i7-12800HX ($502.00)

This is another high-end Intel laptop processor built on the Alder Lake architecture. This CPU is an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts who desire both power and flexibility. It packs 16 cores and 24 threads with a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a turbo boost speed of up to 4.8 GHz.

With the help of its additional 2 "P" cores and a higher TDP, this laptop CPU provides better multi-threaded performance than Intel's i9-12900HK. When it comes to gaming performance, this one is a beast. It can handle some of the most demanding titles with minimal difficulty. Multiple cores and threads allow it to handle several tasks simultaneously. This makes it perfect for gamers who also like to multitask.

5) Intel Core i9-13980HX ($668.00)

Last but certainly not least is the latest 2023 release from Intel, the i9-13980HX — which is a powerhouse in its own right. With 24 cores and 32 threads, a turbo frequency of 5.6 GHz, and a 36MB L3 cache, this Intel laptop processor is one of the best CPUs for streaming and creating content. This processor is the perfect choice for gamers who value high performance and aren't on a tight budget.

From Intel Core i5-12600H to Intel Core i9-13980HX, these aforementioned Intel laptop processors offer great performance gaming without making your games lag or stutter. If you want to enjoy a fast and smooth computing experience, then any of these five CPUs should be adequate. You can just get whichever is in your budget and aligns with your preferences.

