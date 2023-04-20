5 best student laptops in 2023

Laptops have become indispensable tools for students today. They depend on their laptops for various purposes, including researching and completing assignments and projects. The portable computer is also used for unwinding with entertainment after a long day of studying. Hence, their importance in the daily lives of a student cannot be undermined.

When students are in the market for a new laptop, they are presented with a plethora of options. This can often become overwhelming and cause confusion regarding which system one ought to choose. To facilitate the decision-making process, this guide will take a closer look at five laptops that are highly recommended for all students in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Acer Swift 5, Apple MacBook Pro, and other best laptops for students in 2023

1) Acer Swift 5

For students who primarily work in the Windows environment, this laptop should be their go-to choice. The device is equipped with a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P, which delivers exceptional battery life of up to 13 hours on a single full charge. Its minimalist design is likely to appeal to most students' preferences.

In terms of performance, it is incredibly fast, enabling students to carry out day-to-day tasks effortlessly. However, it may not be suitable for gaming. Its price typically ranges around $1500.

2) Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch)

For users who prefer macOS over Windows, the Apple MacBook Pro is the ideal choice. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, powered by Apple's own M2 processor, is more than sufficient for any student's requirements.

Like the Acer Swift 5 Pro, the M2 is highly energy-efficient and can last all day without requiring a recharge. One of the standout features of the laptop is its premium-quality keyboard, which enables users to work for several hours without getting fatigued. It generally costs around $1500, bringing it neck and neck with the Acer Swift 5's price tag.

3) Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED

This laptop is perfect for users who have a limited budget. It boasts a stunning 15.6-inch OLED display that is ideal for color-sensitive workloads. When not in use for work, users can enjoy breathtaking visuals on this PC while watching movies, videos, and more.

The device is powered by an Intel Core i5-12500H and Iris Xe, which won't disappoint users. However, the webcam on this device isn't the best, and the battery life isn't great either. It typically costs around $1000 but can go even lower during sales.

4) Alienware m17 R5

The Alienware m17 R5 is the perfect laptop for students who enjoy gaming during their free time. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900XT and an AMD Radeon RX 6850 XT, which can be customized as per the user's requirements. The device boasts exceptional computing power and can handle all tasks with ease.

Its portability and impressive battery life makes it an excellent choice for students. However, due to its futuristic design, it may not be suitable for those who prefer a more low-key appearance. Since the configurations are customizable, the price can vary, with the lowest being $1,099.99 and the highest costing up to $3000.

5) HP Spectre x360 (13.5-inch)

The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 PC that is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U and Intel Iris Xe. One of the major highlights of this device is its 3:2 (3000x2000) 13.5-inch OLED display, which delivers impressive colors. The device comes with excellent battery life and performance, allowing it to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Being a 2-in-1 device, it comes with a touchscreen display that enables users to quickly navigate, draw, take notes, and more. Weighing in at only 3 lbs, it is easy to carry around, and the eye-catching design is sure to turn heads. The lowest-end variant of the device can be purchased for around $899.99, while the highest-end variant can cost up to $1,519.99.

These top five laptop recommendations for students are among the best devices currently available on the market. If they match the buyer's requirements, any of these devices will surely be a great investment.

