Windows 11 Editions compared: Home, Pro, and Enterprise - Find your best fit

In 2021, Microsoft released the latest version of its operating system, Windows 11. This update adds new features and improvements over the previous version of Windows 10. The latest operating system comes in various editions tailored for different categories of customers, including home users, business users, and enterprise users. With so many versions available, deciding which is best for your needs may be tough.

In this article, we will discuss and compare the Windows 11 Home, Pro, and Enterprise versions to help you decide your ideal fit.

Windows 11 Home Edition

The Windows 11 Home edition is designed specifically for home users and offers all the essential features that they require. This includes the Start menu, taskbar, touch and voice input, and Microsoft Store, as well as some new facets like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and virtual desktops.

Snap Layouts and Snap Groups make organizing windows easier than ever before. Snap Layouts provides predefined layouts for open windows, while Snap Groups saves the layout of your open windows as a group that can be easily restored later. Also, virtual desktops are included in Windows 11 Home, allowing users to create multiple desktops with different open windows.

The lack of advanced features such as BitLocker encryption and Hyper-V virtualization is one limitation of Windows 11 Home. If you want these features, then upgrade to a higher edition.

Windows 11 Pro Edition

Windows 11 Pro is an enhanced edition of Windows 11 Home with more capabilities for corporate customers. Pro contains all of the features included in the latter and extras like BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, and Remote Desktop.

BitLocker encryption is a complex safety precaution that encrypts your whole hard drive, making it difficult for anybody without an encryption key to access what's inside. At the same time, Hyper-V virtualization allows users to construct and administer virtual computers, which can be beneficial for testing new applications or running various operating systems.

The Remote Desktop feature is also included in the Pro version. Allowing users to access their PCs remotely from anywhere with an internet connection. This feature is important for businesses with remote workers or for remotely accessing a computer.

Windows 11 Pro is best suited for small and medium-sized enterprises that require enhanced security, remote access, and virtualization.

Windows 11 Enterprise Edition

Windows 11 Enterprise is the most sophisticated edition, built for large corporations and enterprises. The enterprise version contains all of the capabilities included in Pro, as well as extras like Windows Sandbox, AppLocker, and DirectAccess.

Windows Sandbox is a safe area where users may execute potentially dangerous apps or files without harming the rest of the system. AppLocker is a complex security feature that enables administrators to manage which apps may run on the system, making it simpler to prevent dangerous malware from being installed. DirectAccess is a feature that enables remote workers to access their organization's network safely without using a VPN.

Windows 11 Enterprise is designed for major corporations and companies that demand strong security, remote access, and virtualization.

Comparison of Windows 11 Editions

Let's check the features in each edition of Windows 11 to help you select the perfect one.

Features Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Enterprise Price (USD) $139 $199 Contact Microsoft Start Menu Yes Yes Yes Taskbar Yes Yes Yes Virtual Desktops Yes Yes Yes Snap Layouts Yes Yes Yes Snap Groups Yes Yes Yes BitLocker No Yes Yes Hyper-V No Yes Yes Remote Desktop No Yes Yes Windows Sandbox No No Yes AppLocker No No Yes DirectAccess No No Yes

The chart of comparisons above shows that Windows 11 Home is the most basic edition, with very few safety features and business capabilities. Windows 11 Pro is appropriate for small and medium-sized enterprises since it incorporates powerful security features like BitLocker encryption and Hyper-V virtualization.

The enterprise version provides all of the features included in Windows 11 Pro, as well as complex security measures like Windows Sandbox and AppLocker, making it ideal for big corporations and enterprises.

How to choose the right Windows 11 Edition

The edition of Windows 11 that is best for you is determined by your specific demands and requirements. Windows 11 Home should serve well if you primarily use your computer for personal chores such as online surfing, entertainment, and basic productivity duties.

Windows 11 Pro is the best option for strong security features like BitLocker encryption and Hyper-V virtualization. In case you work for a large company or corporation and need additional security features like Windows Sandbox and AppLocker, Windows 11 Enterprise is the way to go.

Conclusion

Windows 11 comes in a variety of versions, each with its own set of features and capabilities. Windows 11 Home is the most primary edition, with complex security and corporate capabilities included in Pro and Enterprise.

Before making your choice, consider the features and capabilities of each version.

