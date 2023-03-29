How to enable and use Windows Sandbox for a safe testing environment

For users looking to safely test an application on Windows, Microsoft offers a lightweight virtual machine called the Windows Sandbox, which allows one to run applications on an isolated desktop platform. Actions within the Sandbox are kept separate from the host machine, letting one experiment as they please. Windows Sandbox sets up a new environment each time you launch it.

The instances created are temporary and all the data, software, and state are removed once you close Sandbox. One can safely test and browse suspicious applications or files on their PC without having to worry about the host system's health.

The next section elaborates on the process of using Windows Sandbox and lists its prerequisites. This will help users get started by testing their applications from the convenience of their personal PC.

How to set up and safely test applications on Windows Sandbox

Sandbox is a part of Windows and offers a virtualized environment that is fully equipped with features. Users do not need to download a virtual hard disk (VHD) for this virtual machine. That being said, here are a few prerequisites to keep in mind:

Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise or Education build 18305 or Windows 11 (Not supported on Windows Home edition) AMD64 or ARM64 architecture-supported processor Virtualization is enabled from the BIOS in the case of a physical machine. Minimum of 4 GB of RAM (Recommended: 8 GB) At least 1 GB of available disk space (SSD storage recommended over HDD) Dual-core CPU (four CPU cores with hyperthreading recommended)

Note that you can enable nested virtualization if you are using a virtual machine. Run the following command on Windows Powershell:

Set-VMProcessor -VMName <VMName> -ExposeVirtualizationExtensions $true

Once the aforementioned prerequisites are confirmed, follow these steps to install or enable Windows Sandbox:

Type “Turn Windows Features on or off” on the Start Menu’s search bar and open the Control Panel option which shows up (Windows Optional Features). Locate Windows Sandbox, select it, and then click on OK. You may be prompted to restart the system. Finally, look for the Windows Sandbox application on the Start Menu and click to start using it.

If you don’t see the Sandbox option in the Windows Optional Features tool, your system isn’t eligible to run the application. Review the prerequisites and retry the installation process.

How to use Sandbox on your Windows PC?

Once you have installed or enabled Sandbox, follow these steps to start testing files and applications:

Launch Sandbox from the Start Menu. Copy the executable file for the application you want to test and paste it into the Sandbox window. Now, run the executable in the same window. Once you are done testing, close Sandbox to remove all data, files, and other items.

Note that the changes you make in Sandbox will not affect the host computer. Also, starting with Windows 11 Build 22509, users can reboot the virtual environment they create inside Sandbox without deleting any data related to the application they are testing.

