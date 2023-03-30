How to set up and use Microsoft Teams for seamless remote collaboration?

Microsoft Teams needs no introduction in the corporate world; it is one of the most popular online collaboration services created for seamless communication within groups. Teams is a valuable tool for students and instructors that wish to create an online learning platform in addition to servicing a community of workaholics. Using Teams, Microsoft provides a wide range of functions. It enables secure file editing, mentions (@), and quick meetings, as well as chat as a substitute for email for team members to interact. Teams may undoubtedly benefit any platform for teaching or a remote working environment.

Microsoft Teams is simple to set up and integrate with other Microsoft applications. The next section goes into more detail about how to use Teams and its capabilities on Windows and mobile.

How users can set up Microsoft Teams for their group and start collaborating

As one may know, Microsoft Teams is available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms as a standalone application. Although the app is undoubtedly more convenient, it may also be viewed via a regular browser like Microsoft Edge, Safari, or Google Chrome.

Open the app or website in a browser and log in using your Microsoft account to get things going. All users can access a free, but limited, version of Teams. To access advanced features, one requires a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Note: If your workplace uses Teams as part of their remote culture, you can use the company-provided Microsoft 365 username and password to log in and start using Teams.

How to use Microsoft Teams?

The Microsoft Teams dashboard will be accessible to you after you've signed in. To access the teams you have been added to, click Teams on the left sidebar.

Go to Join or form a team > Create a team if you want to start a team and add members. Here, you may customize a team situation by selecting templates, editing channels, adjusting privacy settings, and adding more information. After your team has been established, you may begin recruiting members and doing remote work.

In addition to chats, channels, mentions, and other basic features, Teams allows you to host online meetings as well. However, the free version of the service offers limited meeting times.

To schedule a meeting, click on the Schedule a meeting option or tap on the Video Call icon on the top-right menu that appears in a one-on-one or group chat channel. This will let you create a meeting with the people in the conversation.

You can also schedule a meeting from the Calendar option on the left bar. Simply click on the New Meeting button on the top-right or select a range of dates on the calendar to bring up a scheduling form. Meetings can also be scheduled from the Outlook app and Google Workspace via the Teams add-on.

Obviously, Microsoft Teams also makes it simple for you to attend a meeting. With the meeting passcode or the invite link, participants can join a meeting. People may also dial in or join a meeting via the calendar and chat channels.

