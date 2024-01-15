Intel Core i9-14900 specs, availability, price, and more

The Intel Core i9-14900 is the highest-end chip in the newly unveiled non-K 14th-generation lineup from Team Blue. The chip is a slightly cut-down version of the flagship 14900K and competes directly against the Ryzen 9 7900 and the Ryzen 9 7900X. With the same 20 cores and 32 threads, it shares enough in common with the 14900K to make it to the list of the fastest chips in the market.

The chip has lower power requirements and is easier to cool than its older 'K' sibling. The lower price tag and competitive performance makt it a superb option for gamers and creators who want a capable system without spending an arm and a leg.

Here's everything you need to know about the i9-14900 if you plan to buy one for your rig. We'll review the on-paper specs, price, and availability in this article.

Intel Core i9-14900 specs

The i9-14900 is among the fastest chips in the market (Image via u/Cautious_Reason_4514/Reddit)

The immediate specs of the new i9-14900 are similar to the 14900K. For starters, both processors have 24 cores. Eight of them are high-performance 'P,' and the remaining 16 are efficient 'E' cores. Both chips have a total of 36 MB of Intel Smart Cache. Moreover, they share the same UHD 770 graphics processor. However, everything else about the i9-14900 has been tuned down in line with the lower power budget and price.

The 14900 clocks are slower than its K sibling. The P cores go up to a maximum of 5.8 GHz, down from the 6 GHz maximum clocks of the 14900K. Moreover, the efficient cores are 100 MHz slower and up to 4.3 GHz.

The new non-K chip is rated at 65W on paper. However, in real life, it goes well past that mark. Intel's rated maximum turbo power is 219W. This is significantly lower than the 14900K's maximum 253W under full load.

The detailed specs list of the Core i9-14900 processor is as follows:

Intel Core i9-14900 Lithography Intel 7 Total cores 24 (8P+16E) Total threads 32 Efficient-core base clock 1.5 GHz Performance-core base clock 2.0 GHz Efficient-core boost clock 4.3 GHz Performance-core boost clock 5.8 GHz TDP 65W (219W maximum turbo power) iGPU Intel UHD 770

Intel Core i9-14900 price

Although the Core i9-14900 is cheaper than the 14900K and the 14900KF, it'll still drill a hole in your pocket. The processor is currently listed for $579 at leading retail stores. On the other hand, the 14900F is selling for $559.

Both the chips are more expensive than the competition. AMD is currently offering the Ryzen 9 7950X for $548, while the Ryzen 9 7900X is priced at $423. These chips also bundle a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at no extra cost. Thus, although the Team Blue offerings are slightly faster, they cost a hefty premium.

Intel Core i9-14900 availability

The i9-14900 is perfect for high-end gaming and content creation (Image via Intel)

The Core i9-14900 was unveiled earlier this week at CES 2024. The chip, alongside the entire non-K 14th-generation lineup, is now available at leading retail stores and system integrators. You can pick up the 14900 or the 14900F from Newegg, Micro Center, Walmart, Best Buy, or any other store of your choice.