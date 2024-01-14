Intel Core i7-14700 specs, availability, price, and more

The Intel Core i7-14700 is the non-K version of the 14700K. This chip is designed as a low-power and slightly slower alternative to Team Blue's eight-core offering. It primarily competes against the Ryzen 7 7700 and the newly announced Ryzen 7 8700G. The CPU is beefed up with the latest processing tech from Intel to help it shine under both single-core and multi-core workloads.

Here's everything you need to know about the i7-14700, including its specs, price, and availability.

Intel Core i7-14700 specs

The Intel Core i7-14700K is slightly faster than the 14700 and offers overclocking (Image via Amazon)

In many ways, the i7-14700 is similar to the Core i7-14700K. For starters, both chips bundle the same core count: 20. They share the same eight high-performance P cores and twelve efficient E cores. Both chips have 28 threads as well.

However, the 14700 and 14700K have some remarkable differences between them. One of them is that only the latter supports CPU overclocking. The 14700k boasts from the cream of the crop of i7 chip designs, delivering slightly better scalability and performance in some cases than most processors in this lineup. That makes the higher-end 14700K perfect for enthusiasts.

The 14700's cores, however, aren't as capable as its K variant. Its P cores are about 200 MHz slower, hitting a maximum of 5.4 GHz instead of the 5.6 GHz top speeds of the 14700K. Its efficient E cores are 100 MHz slower, going up to 4.2 GHz instead of its K variant's 4.3 GHz.

That said, the cheaper i7-14700 wins big time in terms of power efficiency. On paper, it is rated at 65W. However, like other 14th-generation chips, it goes well past that mark and consumes as much as 219W under peak load. The 14700K, in comparison, hits a maximum of 253W when fully stressed.

The detailed specs of the i7-14700 processor are as follows:

Intel Core i7-14700 Lithography Intel 7 Total cores 20 (8P+12E) Total threads 28 Efficient-core base clock 1.5 GHz Performance-core base clock 2.1 GHz Efficient-core boost clock 4.2 GHz Performance-core boost clock 5.4 GHz TDP 65W (219W maximum turbo power) iGPU Intel UHD 770

Intel Core i7-14700 price

The Intel Core i7-14700 is a superb deal for gamers (Image via Amazon)

Intel has priced the i7-14700 at $409-419. We spotted the chip listed for lower on leading retail stores Amazon, Best Buy, etc. You can pick it up for around $399. It's also worth noting that the iGPU-less 14700F is listed for $369.

The 14700 is more expensive than the competition. AMD's Ryzen 7 7700 sells for $329 while the Ryzen 7 7700X is listed for $349. Both are considerably fast in single and multi-core workloads and offer significant competition to the newly released i7-14700 and the older 14700K.

Intel Core i7-14700 availability

The i7-14700 is available to purchase via every leading store and system integrator like Newegg, Micro Center, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. The product's price may vary from one shop to another, especially a few months down the line. We recommend checking every outlet, including your local stores, to get the best price.

The i7-14700 is a perfect option for those looking to build a mid-range build capable of handling the most powerful hardware on the market. It offers a superb balance between affordability and performance.