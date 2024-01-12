Intel Core i5-14400 specs, availability, price, and more

The Intel Core i5-14400 was recently unveiled at CES 2024 as a budget alternative to the higher-end 14600K. The chip targets the $300 price tag, like the last-gen 13400. It isn't wildly different from the Raptor Lake equivalent, either. However, thanks to architectural refinements and slight efficiency improvements, you can expect slightly better performance from it.

The i5-x400 lineup has been Team Blue's most popular chip for a while now. It packs ideal single and multi-core performance, perfect for entry-level to mid-range systems.

Let's go over the details of the latest entry in this series, including its specs, price, availability, and more.

Intel Core i5-14400 specs

A CPU-Z screenshot of the i5-14400 chip (Image via ECSM)

The Intel Core i5-14400 packs 10 cores, six of which are high-performance 'P' cores, and the remaining four are efficient 'E' cores. This buffer remains the same as the 13th-gen Core i5-13400, which is a solid chip for gamers. It features a total of 16 threads.

The clock speeds of the new processor have gone up, which helps it push out some extra performance. The base clock of the E cores is 1.8 GHz, and the P cores are rated at 2.5 GHz. In terms of the boost clocks, the E cores go to 3.5 GHz while the P cores go up to 4.7 GHz, up from the 4.6 GHz max boost speeds of the 13400. The chip will also bundle the boxed cooler.

Although Raptor Lake Refresh offerings heavily rely on higher power draw metrics to deliver extra performance, the 14400 remains as efficient as the last gen. On paper, the rated base power is 65W, and the maximum turbo power (MTP) is the same 148W. The LGA1700 socket is capable of delivering northwards of 200W, and we won't be surprised if the 14400 ends up drawing more than the rated MTP.

The chip also bundles the same UHD 730 integrated graphics processor and supports a maximum of 192 GB DDR4 or DDR5 memory.

Below is a detailed list of the Core i5-14400's specs:

Intel Core i5-14400 Lithography Intel 7 Total cores 10 (6P+4E) Total threads 16 Efficient-core base clock 1.8 GHz Performance-core base clock 2.5 GHz Efficient-core boost clock 3.5 GHz Performance-core boost clock 4.7 GHz TDP 65W (148W maximum turbo power) iGPU Intel UHD 730

Intel Core i5-14400 price

The budget Intel offering will cost you quite a premium over other equivalent chips in the market. The i5-14400 has been priced at $295. It is currently selling for this price at every major retail store.

The last-gen 13400 has been discounted to just $210 in most places, making the Raptor Lake Refresh variant considerably costlier for the limited performance improvements it brings.

Moreover, AMD has also discounted their Ryzen 5 7600X to just $249. The slightly lower-end 7600 is selling for just $199.

Intel Core i5-14400 availability

The new lineup of non-K 14th gen processors are quite value-for-money (Image via Intel)

The i5-14400 has already hit shelves and is available for purchase at every leading retail store and system integrator like Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and others.

The chip is currently selling for a premium of $295, but we expect the price to come down a few months down the line.