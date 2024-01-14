Intel Core i5-14500 specs, availability, price, and more

The Intel Core i5-14500 is a slightly higher-end alternative to the Core i5-14500 and a step below the 14600 and 14600K. The chip's biggest pro is its extra cores that help boost this processor's multi-core performance. This makes it a decent option for content creation and dealing with productivity workloads on a budget. This CPU costs $239, making it an ideal alternative to the closely priced Ryzen 5 7600 and 7600X.

This article will go over the details of this newly launched processor, including its specs, prices, availability, and more.

Intel Core i5-14500 specs

The new 14th gen Intel Core chips deliver slightly better performance than the last gen (Image via Walmart)

In terms of on-paper specs, the i5-14500 is a huge step up from the 14400. It bundles a total of 14 cores, which is four more than the latter. While the weaker chip bundles six high-performance 'P' and four efficient 'E' cores, the 14500 includes eight E cores.

Moreover, this new chip also relies on slightly higher operating clock speeds and power consumption to deliver extra performance. That said, on paper, its P cores boost up to 5.0 GHz. Moreover, although the chip is rated to draw 65W of power, it can pull up to 154W under full load.

The detailed specs of the i5-14500 are listed below:

Intel Core i5-14500 Lithography Intel 7 Total cores 14 (6P+8E) Total threads 20 Efficient-core base clock 1.9 GHz Performance-core base clock 2.6 GHz Efficient-core boost clock 3.7 GHz Performance-core boost clock 5 GHz TDP 65W (154W maximum turbo power) iGPU Intel UHD 770

Another upgrade in the i5-14400 from the 14500 is its integrated graphics processor. While the cheaper CPU bundles the UHD 730, the new one bundles the flagship UHD 770. Although not wildly powerful, the 770 packs enough power to play some well-optimized titles like Call of Duty and Fortnite at 720p.

Also, check out the details of the Intel Core i5-14400.

Intel Core i5-14500 price

The Intel Core i5-14400 and i5-14500 are priced the same on Newegg and Walmart (Image via Walmart)

The Intel Core i5-14500 is currently selling for $239.99 on Newegg and Walmart. We haven't spotted the chip on Target, Best Buy, or Micro Center. Interestingly, the i5-14400 is also listed for the same $239.99 on Newegg and Walmart.

The official Intel Ark page doesn't mention a suggested price for the i5-14500, which makes things a bit confusing. In no world should the 14400 and this chip cost the same, given the differences in performance between them. Until the pricing is revised or the chips are available on other websites, we recommend purchasing the 14-core chip instead of the weaker variant.

Intel Core i5-14500 availability

The chip was unveiled recently at CES 2024 and is already available at all leading retail stores and system integrators. Currently, you can buy it from Walmart and Newegg.

Overall, the i5-14500 is a compelling offering for those looking for a high-performance chip on a budget. The cost of this product makes it easy to recommend in the sub-$250 range.