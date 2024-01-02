Where to watch CES 2024, dates, ticket prices, and more

CES 2024 is just around the corner. The first of the biggest tech conventions of the year is scheduled for January 9-12 this time. Like every year, expect some of the biggest tech launches with thousands of quirky gadgets that are sure to drop some jaws. The event is being hosted at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas strip, and registrations are already underway.

This year's edition will house everything from cars, PC gaming hardware, AI-powered gadgets, high-end and innovative TVs, and more. Some stuff already tipped to be at the event include Intel's 14th-generation CPU lineup, the AMD RX 7600 XT and Ryzen 8000G CPUs, the Nvidia RTX 40 Super series, QNED TVs, and many more.

Let's go over all the details of CES 2024, including the dates and times, ticket prices, and more.

How to attend CES 2024

CES is primarily an in-person event and very small portions of the convention are streamed and covered online. You won't be able to attend the thousands of exhibits without visiting.

That said, CES isn't open to the public. You need to be an industry analyst or expert or a media person to attend the event. You might also be able to attend the event if you are a digital content creator on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Twitch. Check out the official CES 2024 website for the exact eligibility requirements.

Won't be able to attend CES? Here's how to watch it

Most of the tech enthusiast community is locked out of attending the convention. Hence, a viable alternative is to watch it online. Do note this is only possible via media outlets and their coverage of the event. You can keep tabs on some of the leading YouTube tech channels like Marques Brownlee, Gamers Nexus, Linus Tech Tips, and others, and legacy media houses for their coverage.

You can also keep checking Sportskeeda Gaming Tech for our coverage of the latest launches as well.

CES 2024 dates and hours

This year, CES will kick off on January 9 at 10 am PT. Exhibits open at 9 am PT on the following days, until January 12. On the last day, the event wraps up at 4 am PT. Apart from this, some media-only events are scheduled for the preceding days.

CES 2024 ticket prices

If you feel you are eligible to attend CES, you'll have to book tickets. Prices start from $150, with the Exhibit Plus Pass costing $350 and guaranteeing access to the Exhibit Floor, keynotes of various tech companies, the Great Minds sessions, Research Summit, and limited conference programming.

Besides this, you can also get the Deluxe Conference Pass for $1,700, which provides the highest level of access to the event. You get everything listed above along with full access to conference programming, curated conference tracks, partner programming, and more.

For the most part, though, the Exhibit Plus Pass will suffice.

Overall, this year's CES is already shaping up to be an exciting event, and it looks like we are in for some amazing tech product unveils next week. Some leaks have already suggested foldable TVs, the more powerful and efficient (and potentially cheaper) RTX 40 Super series, and hundreds of other innovative product exhibits.