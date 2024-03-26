5 best RTX 3060 gaming laptops in 2024

The best RTX 3060 gaming laptops can run most AAA titles with little to no compromises in performance. Though not the latest graphics card, it can still handle heavy loads with relevant ease. One of the benefits of the RTX 3060 would be its value for money, as it provides incredible performance at an affordable price, making it a great choice for both casuals and serious gamers alike.

In 2024, games demand intense system requirements: a good processor and a powerful graphics card to run proceedings. The Nvidia RTX 3060 is powerful enough to run games like Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon's Dogma 2, Tekken 8, and other newly released AAA titles.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) Razer Blade 17

Razer Blade 17 is one of the best RTX 3060 gaming laptops (Image via Razer)

Price: $1,399.99

The first RTX 3060 gaming laptop on our list is the Razer Blade 17. As with all products from Razer, the Blade is packed with features and surpasses most laptops in terms of performance. Not only does the laptop feature a powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12800H, it also has a large 17.3-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Specifications Razer Blade 17 Display 17.3" QHD, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It houses 16GB DDR5 RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD. With Razer Chroma RGB, you can fully customize your lighting ecosystem to match your preferences. Its body is made of aluminum and has a backlit Razer logo on the back, adding to the gamer aesthetics.

Pros:

Has an excellent design and build quality

Provides powerful performance for demanding games

Has a large high-resolution display, making it perfect for gaming

Great keyboard layout and RGB customization

Cons:

It is quite expensive

It is bulky and heavy and not ideal for portability

2) MSI Raider GE76

MSI Raider GE76 - one of the best RTX 3060 gaming laptops (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,299.00

Next on our list is the MSI Raider GE76, featuring the 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H. It is capable of easily handling demanding games and allows for multitasking. Moreover, Nvidia DLSS support gives a performance boost like no other. It features a 17.3" display and is among the largest on the list, justifying its inclusion among the best RTX 3060 gaming laptops.

Specifications MSI Raider GE76 Display 17.3" FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It boasts 16GB DDR5 RAM and a storage of 1TB SSD. Coupled with that, the GE76 sports a large 99.9Whr battery that provides a longer runtime than most other options. The RGB app lets you customize your lighting setup and has a set of presets from which you can choose. However, it has a slightly bulky design and weighs around 6.39lbs.

Pros:

RTX 3060 provides incredible performance

Has an excellent cooling system that can manage demanding tasks

Features a mechanical keyboard for a great typing experience

Highly customizable with RGB lighting

Cons:

Has a bulky design

It can be pretty loud under heavy loads

3) Asus ROG Flow X16

Asus ROG Flow X16 - best RTX 3060 gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,599.00

The Asus ROG Flow X16 is the next RTX 3060 gaming laptop on this list. It comes from the gaming exclusive line-up, the Republic of Gamers. Paired with the RTX 3060, it features a beefy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor and a 16-inch QHD+ display, making it a beast of a laptop for gaming.

Specifications Asus ROG Flow X16 Display 16" HDR, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

It is powered by 32GB RAM and boasts a storage of 1TB SSD. That said, the RAM is expandable up to 64GB and storage up to 2TB. As for gaming, Nvidia's G-Sync eliminates tearing and offers stutter and lag-free performance. The Asus ROG Flow X16 has one of the best displays in the line-up and features a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Pros:

It has a unique 2-in-1 design with touchscreen and pen support, which makes it great for creative work

Has a powerful AMD processor that's great for multitasking

Features switchable graphics for better battery life on the go

G-Sync allows for a tear-free gaming experience

Cons:

Its convertible design may be less rigid for hardcore gaming

The overall performance may not quite match some pure gaming laptops

4) Alienware m15 R7

Alienware m15 R7 - best RTX 3060 gaming laptops (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,599.99

Next on our list is the Dell Alienware m15 R7, a true gaming machine. Like ROG, the Alienware series is well-known for gaming and has been around for quite some time. So, quality and performance-wise, it is expected to deliver some of the best features in the segment. It is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H and has a 15.6" QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Specifications Alienware m15 R7 Display 15.6" QHD, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

Buyers get 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, which is decent enough. But for the price range, other laptops provide better memory and storage options. Dolby Atmos provides a better sound experience and the Thunderbolt 4 port allows you to quickly charge multiple devices.

Pros:

RTX 3060 provides a well-rounded performance

Has a classic Alienware design with customizable lighting

Features dedicated software for performance and customization

Cons:

The build quality may not be as impressive as some competitors

It can be expensive depending on the configuration

The Alienware software may be bloated for some users

5) Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 - another great RTX 3060 gaming laptop (Image via Acer)

Price: $1,329.99

The last RTX 3060 gaming laptop on the list is the Acer Nitro 5. The Nitro series focuses on gaming and provides incredible performance at affordable rates. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and the RTX 3060, this laptop can handle most AAA titles with ease. It features a 144Hz 15.6" display and offers a max runtime of around 10 hours.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 Display 15.6" LCD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4 SDRAM

It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is much inferior compared to some of the other options on this list. Luckily, you can expand the laptop's storage up to 1TB in each slot, rising to 2TB. It is also quite bulky, weighing in at around 5.07 lb.

Pros:

It provides excellent value for money

There are various display options to choose from

Its backlit keyboard with RGB adds to the gaming aesthetic

Cons:

Its build quality may feel less premium compared to higher-end options

Its thermals may be less impressive, potentially affecting performance under heavy load

It does not feature Thunderbolt ports on some configurations

