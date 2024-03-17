The best budget-friendly laptops for students are those that pack decent performance while also being affordable. Such laptops don't necessarily have high-end performance or the best display but are affordable enough for students to use on a day-to-day basis for their academic assignments. That said, with so many options available today, choosing the right laptop that matches your needs can get quite confusing.

For that purpose, this article lists the best budget-friendly laptops for students.

Best budget-friendly laptops for students in 2024

1) Acer Aspire 5 - Intel Core i5-13420H + Intel UHD Graphics

Acer Aspire 5 - best budget-friendly laptops for students (Image via Acer)

Price: $529.99

The first pick on our list is the Acer Aspire 5. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a large 15.3-inch display, and an integrated 1080p webcam, this laptop has everything a student would need to support their academic needs. Its 60Hz Matte display is easy on the eyes as well. One drawback is the lack of a dedicated graphics card, which limits its gaming capabilities.

Specifications Acer Aspire 5 Display 15.6" LCD Processor Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Intel UHD Graphics ROM 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology LPDDR5

For a budget laptop, it provides great memory and storage, with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a storage capacity of 512GB SSD. Upgradability for RAM and storage allows you to customize it to your needs.

Pros:

Features a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for multitasking and everyday tasks.

Has a thin and lightweight design for portability.

There are plenty of RAM and storage upgrade options.

Cons:

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics may struggle with demanding games or video editing.

Its battery life may not be as long as that of some competitors.

2) MacBook Air M1 - Apple M1 + Apple M1 7-core graphics

MacBook Air M1 - best budget-friendly laptops for students (Image via AppleInsider)

Price: $649.99

The M1-powered MacBook Air is an excellent choice for students. Despite being fairly old, it is still powerful enough to compete against some of the newer laptops. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, True Tone color technology, and a 720p FaceTime HD webcam, making it one of the best budget-friendly laptops for students.

Specifications MacBook Air M1 Display 13.3-inch Retina display Processor Apple M1 chip GPU Apple M1 7-core GPU ROM 256GB SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology LPDDR4X

The base version features a unified RAM of 8GB and 256GB of storage. Its 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU can easily handle large tasks without draining the battery much. Powered by a 49.9-watt-hour li‑polymer battery, the M1 MacBook can stream up to 18 hours of Apple TV.

Pros:

Has an excellent battery life that could last all day on a single charge.

Has incredibly fast performance for everyday tasks and even some light creative work.

A high-resolution Retina display for stunning visuals.

Cons:

Has limited RAM and storage configurations or upgradability

More expensive than some Windows options on this list

May not be ideal for gaming or professional video editing

3) Dell Inspiron 16 - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U + AMD Radeon Graphics

Dell Inspiron 16 - best budget-friendly laptops for students (Image via Dell)

Price: $399

The AMD Ryzen 5-powered Dell Inspiron 16 is one of the best budget-friendly laptops for students. It features a large 16-inch anti-glare display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1080p FHD webcam that makes it ideal for students. It is also upgradable as it comes in different configurations and specifications.

Specifications Dell Inspiron 16 Display 16" FHD+ Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU AMD Radeon Graphics ROM 512GB SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology LPDDR4x, 4266 MT/s

In terms of memory and storage, the base model Inspiron 16 has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor that can handle heavy daily tasks with relevant ease.

Pros:

Has an incredibly budget-friendly price point.

Its large 16" display makes it comfortable for multitasking or watching videos.

It has upgradeable RAM and storage capabilities.

Cons:

Its lower-powered processor may struggle with demanding tasks.

Its integrated graphics may not be ideal for gaming.

The battery life may not be as long as that of some of its competitors.

4) ASUS Vivobook 15 Laptop M1502 - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H + AMD Radeon Graphics

ASUS Vivobook 15 - best budget-friendly laptops for students (Image via Asus)

Price: $499.99

Next on our list is the ASUS Vivobook 15, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile Processor. For $499, you get a large 15.6" FHD NanoEdge display and a 720p HD camera that comes with a camera shutter for additional privacy. The laptop features an ErgoSense keyboard, which consists of dished keycaps that offer an easy typing experience.

Specifications ASUS Vivobook 15 Display 15.6" FHD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile Processor GPU AMD Radeon Graphics ROM 256GB SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

The baseline model of the Vivobook 15 has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage space. Thus, the laptop can handle everyday tasks and multitasking with ease. There are other configurations you can choose from to personalize your laptop further. However, these come at an additional cost.

Pros:

Consists of a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor for multitasking and everyday tasks.

Has a relatively affordable price point.

Different RAM and storage configurations are available.

Cons:

Has the older generation Ryzen 5 4000 series processor instead of the newer 7000 series.

The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics may not be ideal for gaming.

Its battery life may not be as long as that of some of its competitors.

5) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U + AMD Radeon Graphics

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - best budget-friendly laptops for students (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $419.99

The last entry on our list is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Processor. Its 15-inch FHD display is anti-glare and has a touch-screen feature. It comes with a 720P HD webcam with a Privacy Shutter and a fingerprint reader. Thus, the IdeaPad is among the best budget-friendly laptops for students.

Specifications Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Display 15.6" FHD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics ROM 512GB SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4-3200MHz

It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage capacity. The laptop is extremely slim and comes in two configurations, both of which are very affordable.

Pros:

Has a very budget-friendly price point

Its AMD Ryzen 5 processor is for good everyday performance

Has upgradable RAM and storage capabilities

Cons:

The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics may not be ideal for gaming

The battery life could have been better

