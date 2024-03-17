5 best MacBooks for students

When looking for the best MacBooks for students, one usually thinks the latest models in this product line would be ideal. However, it is not always necessary to have the latest product to be efficient in your work. For students, there are plenty of options in the Apple ecosystem to enhance productivity. The last few Macbook versions were some of the best the industry had ever seen, and each of those is still worth buying.

However, with so many options around, it can be quite confusing to choose the right make and model for you. To help narrow down your options, here are the best Macbooks for students in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

A look at the best MacBooks for students

1) MacBook Air 15.3-inch (M3) - Best overall

MacBook Air 15.3-inch (M3) - best MacBooks for students (Image via Apple)

Price: $1,299 (8GB, 256GB)

The M3-powered MacBook Air 15.3-inch is the best Macbook for students overall. It offers the best performance and value for money. Moreover, it comes with the latest Apple M3 chipset, making it a performance powerhouse. Its Liquid Retina display is a treat to look at, and the big screen allows for easy multitasking.

Specifications MacBook Air 15.3-inch (M3) Display 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Unified RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of movie playback on Apple TV app Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing

It features 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, which can be configured based on your needs. This, however, will cost you extra. The M3 chip, paired with the MacOS Sonoma, makes the new Air super-efficient and a workhorse of a laptop.

Pros

Its large display is great for multitasking and creative work.

It has a powerful M3 chip that can handle demanding tasks with ease.

The device has excellent battery life.

Cons

Higher specs end up being very expensive.

Here's the buying link.

2) MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M3) - Best portable Air

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M3) - best MacBooks for students (Image via Apple)

Price: $1,099.00 (8GB, 256GB)

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air is powered by the M3 chipset and is an excellent laptop for students. It has a good screen size and provides decent performance with that chipset.

One of the major drawbacks of the base Macbook Air would be that it only has eight CPU cores and the same number of GPU cores, which can affect performance. Nevertheless, the laptop still ranks pretty high when it comes to handling tasks like college assignments and work in the creative field.

Specifications MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M3) Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU Unified RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of movie playback on Apple TV app Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing

The MacBook Air features 8GB of unified memory and a storage of 256GB. Thanks to its 13.2-inch display, the M3 Air is super light to carry and is extremely portable compared to other models of MacBook. This makes it perfect for students who prioritize a lightweight laptop.

Pros

Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry around.

The M3 chip is powerful enough for everyday tasks and ensures smooth performance.

It has an excellent battery life that lets you stay productive on the go.

Cons

It has a smaller display compared to the 15.3-inch Air.

It might not be ideal for users who do intensive creative work as it has a smaller screen.

Here's the buying link.

3) MacBook Pro 16.2‑inch (M3 Pro) - Best Mac for creative work

MacBook Pro 16.2‑inch (M3 Pro) - Best MacBooks for students (Image via Apple)

Price: $2,499.00 (18GB, 512GB)

Among the best MacBooks for students, this MacBook Pro is powered by the M3 Pro chipset and is perfect for those in the creative field. The Pro series typically caters to users who demand high performance, and the newest product in this lineup truly delivers. Apart from stellar performance, its large 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display allows for smooth multitasking and work capabilities.

Specifications MacBook Pro 16.2‑inch (M3 Pro) Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Processor Apple M3 Pro chip, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU Unified RAM 18GB Storage 512GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of movie playback on Apple TV app Up to 12 hours of wireless web browsing

The base version of the latest MacBook Pro features a unified memory of 18 GB and a storage of 512 GB. There are more storage and memory configurations to choose from. However, they are quite expensive.

Pros

Stunning high-resolution display ideal for creative applications like photo and video editing.

M3 Pro chip tackles demanding creative workloads effortlessly.

Dedicated graphics card options provide additional power for creative professionals.

Still offers good battery life for a powerful laptop.

Cons

It is the bulkiest and heaviest MacBook on this list and is not as portable as other options.

It is the most expensive option on this list.

Here's the buying link.

4) MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2) - Best budget Air laptop

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2) - Best MacBooks for students (Image via Apple)

Price: $999.00 (8GB, 256GB)

The M2-powered MacBook Air is one of the best MacBooks for students on a budget. Despite being the cheapest option on this list, it still packs powerful components capable of taxing work. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and lightweight build make it portable and travel-friendly. This is why many regard it as one of the best MacBooks for students.

Specifications MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2) Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU Unified RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of movie playback on Apple TV app Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing

It is powered by 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. The baseline model of the M2 Air comes at around $999, and the higher configuration version costs around $1,199.

Pros

It is the most affordable MacBook on the list.

It offers good performance for everyday tasks and some light creative work.

Has a lightweight and portable design for easy carrying.

Cons

The M2 chip might not be suitable for very demanding tasks.

It offers less in the way of performance compared to the newer M3 chip options.

Here's the buying link.

5) MacBook Pro 14‑inch (M3) - Best budget Pro laptop

MacBook Pro 14‑inch (M3) - Best MacBooks for students (Image via Apple)

Price: $1,599.00 (8GB, 512GB)

The M3-powered MacBook Pro is one of the best computers for students who favor the Pro model over the Air. It is also the least expensive MacBook Pro available today and is highly preferred for creative work.

It is a true powerhouse as it features an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and the Apple M3 chipset. The device's large 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display allows for smooth multitasking, and its lightweight build also makes it relatively portable. These features make it one of the best MacBooks for students.

Specifications MacBook Pro 14‑inch (M3) Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Processor Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Unified RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Battery Up to 22 hours of movie playback on Apple TV app Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing

The MacBook Pro (14-inch) is powered by a unified memory of 8GB and an SSD storage of 512GB. It runs the longest, as it can stream movies on Apple TV for up to 22 hours.

Pros

Provides an excellent balance between display size, portability, and performance.

Its features, like the Touch Bar and improved ports, enhance productivity.

Its M3 chip delivers powerful performance for a wide range of tasks.

Has one of the best battery life on MacBook.

Cons

It is quite expensive for a baseline model.

This laptop is heavier than the Air models.

Here's the buying link.

Follow Sportskeeda for more tech-related content.

Check out other laptop articles by Sportskeeda:

Macbook Air vs Macbook Pro: Which is the best laptop in 2024? || Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Is it worth the upgrade? || Is the Apple MacBook Air M3 worth buying? || Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Should you upgrade? || How to restart MacBook Pro? All methods explored