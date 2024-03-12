Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Should you upgrade?

The competition between the Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air has become a trending topic of discussion following the company's launch of its new Air series lineup, which promises to deliver smoother performance. While the latest MacBook Air retains some features of its predecessor, you will find some new advanced specs in the machine. However, is it really worth the upgrade?

This article discusses all the key differences between the two generations of Air laptops to help you make an informed decision.

Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Specs comparison

MacBook Air M1 and M3 specifications (Image via Apple)

To begin our Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air comparison, let’s check the core specifications of both models:

Specifications Apple M3 MacBook Air Apple M1 MacBook Air CPU 8 Core 8 Core GPU 10 Core 10 Core Memory Up to 24GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Up To 2TB Battery Upto 18 hours Up to 18 hours Display size 13.6-inch || 15.3-inch 13.3-inch Display type Liquid Retina Display LED-backlit display Pixels 2560x1664 pixels || 2880x1864 pixels 2560x1600 pixels Brightness 500 nits 400 nits Price Starts at $1099 NA

As seen above, Apple has launched two screen sizes, with up to 24GB of memory available. We also see a difference in chipset and display. Having said that, we don’t see any other significant upgrade.

Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Which offers optimal performance?

The new Air series is faster (Image via Apple)

One of the major differences between the two devices is the core processor. Apple claims that the latest MacBook Air M3 models are 60% faster than those with the M1 chipset. The GPU core has also increased to 10 from 7. Moreover, they boast hardware-accelerated ray tracing and 100GB/s memory bandwidth.

Other than that, the performance also depends on the memory and space requirements. While the storage options remain the same, the latest Air series offers more memory options than its predecessor. So, the M3 Air gets a point here for better performance.

Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Which has the better display?

MacBook Air-M3 has improved display (Image via Apple)

The MacBook Air-M1 features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology. Meanwhile, the latest Air laptops boast a Liquid Retina display. The brightness levels have been boosted by 100 nits. Other features like Wide Color (P3), pixels (better in the 15.3-inch M3 variant), and True Tone technology are identical in both variants. Thus, the MacBook Air M3 has a slightly better display.

Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Which has the superior battery?

Which MacBook has a better battery? (Image via Apple)

The battery capacity of the new Air generation has improved on paper. However, Apple has stated similar running times for both devices – around 18 hours on normal tasks. However, the MacBook Air-M3 models support chargers rated up to 67W for the 13-inch variant and 70W for the 15-inch variant.

We can say they both last just as long on a single charge. However, the latest Air laptop charges faster than its predecessor.

Apple M3 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: Final Verdict

If you own an Apple MacBook M1 and are looking for an upgrade, the M3 MacBook Air is worth considering. While there are many similarities in both, the latest generation has a better processor, more GPU cores, and an improved display, making it worth the switch.

