M3 MacBook Air: Expected features, specs, price, and more

Tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the M3 MacBook Air. While Apple has not released any official update about it, strong indications suggest its imminent arrival. The tech giant has already unveiled the Pro models, which are equipped with the latest variants of M-series processors. Continuing the trend, Apple might come with a new lineup of Air laptops featuring the M3 chip.

The Air series is well-known for its slim, lightweight design and affordability. The M3 processor is expected to improve its performance, making it a more compelling choice for a wider range of users.

In this article, we will go over the details of the next variant of the Air laptop, including its features, specs, prices, and other details.

NOTE: All the data and features mentioned in this article are speculative in nature and might be subject to change.

M3 MacBook Air: Specs

Expected specifications of the latest Air laptop. (Image via YouTube/Techfluencer)

Here are the expected specs of the upcoming MacBook Air:

Specifications M3 MacBook Air RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Display Liquid Retina Battery Around 20 hours of normal usage Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Processor M3

The M3 processor is an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU or 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU chip. But the previous generation has the same specs, so what’s the difference here? The latest chipset offers improvements across the board compared to the older one. It is manufactured with a new 3nm process, which allows more transistor counts and high bandwidth.

M3 MacBook Air: Features

Advanced features of MacBook Air (Image via Apple)

The new MacBook Air will likely stay similar in terms of design to the current models. However, there might be subtle refinements. The M3 chip has received positive reviews for its impressive battery efficiency, so it is expected to see an improved performance in that regard.

Though specifics about the M3 Air's features are yet to be revealed, whispers suggest Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, a camera upgrade, and the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Furthermore, the device is expected to carry over the popular Liquid Retina display and MagSafe charging.

While the same display is expected to be retained, there could be improvements in areas like increased peak brightness or higher refresh rate.

M3 MacBook Air: Colors

The Apple Air lineup: Different color options (Image via YouTube/Arthur Winer)

Apple will likely offer the same colors in the upcoming Air lineup: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. There is a chance that the company will replace the Space Gray with the Space Black to align with the popularity of the color in other models.

M3 MacBook Air: Price

What's the price for the latest MacBook? (Image via Apple)

The tech giant keeps the prices of the devices relatively similar across generations unless there are significant changes.

The MacBook Air-M2 started at $1,199. The new MacBook Air laptop will feature the latest M-series processor and is expected to offer improvements in processing power, battery life, and other small refinements.

So, it is safe to assume that the new M3 MacBook Air lineup will have similar or slightly higher pricing for the base variant ($1,199-$1,299). However, this is just an estimation.

Whether you're a student, professional, or simply someone who appreciates high-quality technology, the M3 MacBook Air, despite its unconfirmed specifics, seems exciting. The features and the legacy of the Air series create an anticipation that's hard to ignore.

