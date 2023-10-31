What's new in Apple M3 iMac? Release date, price, pre-order, and more

The M3 iMac is the first upgrade to the Apple silicon-powered all-in-one desktop lineup. The first entry to the series was the original M1 iMac that debuted in the summer of 2021 at WWDC.

Despite the device having been fantastic for basic computing and even light video editing, the M1 chip is showing its age at this point. Hence, the refresh brings better performance with support for the latest computing features, extra memory and storage, and a high-resolution 4.5K retina display, all while maintaining the same 24-inch footprint.

The new M3 chip is the next generation of Apple chip designs. Based on a 3nm process node, this processor is up to twice as fast as the M1 chip, according to Apple.

The improvements in efficiency with this generation also mean that the new iMac is slimmer than ever while gaining up to 250% more performance as opposed to the beefed-up 27-inch Intel alternatives.

The M3 iMac is now available for pre-order and will hit shelves next week on November 7. Let's go over the details of this new device.

Everything you need to know about Apple M3 iMac

At the heart of the new all-in-one iMac is the M3 chip. The desktop PC features the base version of the processor, which is about 30% faster than M1 while being more efficient.

The new chip also supports mesh shaders and hardware-accelerated ray tracing that makes the GPU much more capable and suitable for professional workloads and gaming.

The iMac can now effortlessly handle multiple streams of 4K video editing. The device can be paired with up to 24 GB of unified memory and 2 TB of storage. Like the last model, Apple is bundling the Magic Mouse for free with the all-in-one.

You can add a Magic Trackpad for an extra $50 or get both the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad for $129.

The new M3 iMac starts from $1,299, with the maxed-out version costing $2,858. The prices remain more or less the same this generation. Moreover, Apple is launching the devices in the same seven colorways as the last gen: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

Apple M3 iMac release date

The new M3 iMac launched earlier today at the October 30 "Scary Fast" event and is now available for pre-order from the Apple Store and other leading retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The device debuts on November 7 and will hit store shelves the same day.

Apple M3 iMac price and specs

The new M3 iMac is powered by an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Although these numbers aren't much of an improvement from the last-gen models, the revised performance and efficiency of the M3 silicon deliver much better on the new all-in-one.

The base model now ships with the same 8 GB of unified memory. However, users can upgrade their iMac to up to 24 GB of memory by paying $400 more. The device starts from 256 GB of storage and goes up to a maximum of 2 TB of SSD storage.

M3 iMac CPU 8-core GPU 8/10-core Memory 8 GB Storage 256 GB Price $1,299-$1,499

Other than this, the accessories remain the same. The device ships with the Magic Mouse and the Magic Keyboard in the box. Users can opt for a Magic Trackpad, a $50 upgrade, or buy both the Magic Mouse and the Magic Trackpad for $129 more.

How to pre-order Apple M3 iMac?

As mentioned earlier, the new iMac is now available for pre-orders. The listings are live on the Apple Store as well as other leading retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The device starts shipping on November 7, the same day as the new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. It will hit store shelves the same day.