M3 iMac vs. M1 iMac: Is it worth upgrading to Apple's latest computer?

The highly anticipated "Scary Fast" event held by Apple on October 30, 2023, unveiled not only the newest MacBook Pro but also introduced a fresh M3 iMac. The M3 chip may be new, yet the iMac's physical design appears eerily similar to previous models. For those considering an upgrade from an iMac with an M1 chipset, there are critical factors to consider.

Through this piece, we will shed light on the question of whether you should upgrade to the latest iMac, as well as delve into the variances between the two devices.

Apple M3 iMac: What's new?

Apple's M3 iMac features significant upgrades from its predecessor (Image via Apple)

In 2021, Apple upgraded the iMac with a new design and M1 chip. Additionally, the M1 iMac also upgraded its display size from 21.5 inches to 24 inches. Not to mention, it has Spatial Audio-enabled speakers that have Dolby Atmos.

Following the release of the latest M3 iMac, many are wondering what to expect from the 2023 iteration. One major upgrade is the M3 chip, a new system-on-a-chip that takes inspiration from the A17 Pro, which is found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

With a design that uses 3-nm technology, it makes the device more power efficient. Furthermore, it will be faster compared to previous models, making it attractive for intensive app users.

Apple mentioned at its launch event that, with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, the M3 surpasses the M1 in speed.

The base M3 iMac comes with 8GB of RAM. Moreover, upgrading to the 10-core GPU version improves graphics performance significantly. Meanwhile, the M1 only offered 7 and 8-core GPU choices.

With M3's ray-tracing hardware acceleration, 3D objects are now more vividly illuminated, reflected, and shadowed. Adding to this is its capability for hardware-accelerated mesh shading, which is a new feature for Apple computers.

Furthermore, the GPU can support up to 24GB of RAM, which is an upgrade from the M1's maximum of 16 GB.

Here are some of the important upgrades available on the M3 iMac:

M3 chip

A new ray tracing-enabled GPU with up to 10 cores compared to 8 cores on the M1

Up to 24 GB of RAM compared to 16 GB on the M1

Up to 2 TB SSD compared to 1 TB on the M1

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 compared to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on the M1

Apple M3 iMac has better connectivity than the M1 iMac

Apple's update to the iMac means better connectivity. The newer model features Wi-Fi 6E, which operates on a more powerful 6GHz spectrum compared to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz of previous Wi-Fi standards. This means there's less signal interference, providing an upgraded experience.

With a boost to version 5.3 instead of the standard 5.0, Bluetooth now boasts heightened security due to advanced encryption technology that improves signal stability.

Additionally, wireless headphones and speakers optimized with codecs now utilize the Bluetooth LE Audio feature, with the bonus of location awareness that syncs with other Bluetooth devices within the immediate area.

Should you upgrade?

The latest iMac's M3-powered variant is undoubtedly the superior model if compared to the M1 iMac. By merely substituting the chip controller, Apple has established a clear winner, and potential iMac purchasers should consider it the go-to choice.

The only significant enhancement in this update from an M1 iMac to an M3 iMac is its performance. Switching between the models won't yield any benefits unless enhanced processing ability is crucial to you.

Apart from that, the tech giant has made no modifications to the design. Therefore, owners of existing M1 iMacs may find it justifiable to upgrade, as there appear to be sufficient performance upgrades.

For $1,299, Apple is offering the M3 iMac, an all-in-one desktop with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU, and an 8-core GPU. The 10-core GPU version is also available, starting at $1,499.