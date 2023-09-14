Should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you have the iPhone 14 Pro Max? Price difference, specifications, and more compared

According to Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is their top release of the year and their finest smartphone to date. The A17 Pro chipset makes its grand entrance in this lightweight device, marking a milestone. Furthermore, the device is available in new colors that, when coupled with the titanium, offer a unique look. To increase functionality, USB-C ports have been cleverly incorporated into the design.

If you own an iPhone 14 Pro Max, should you upgrade to its successor? You might wonder. Pondering this requires taking into account a wide range of variables, such as cost, variations in features, and similar considerations.

The doubts about upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max from the 14 Pro Max will be addressed in this piece as both devices are explored and compared to offer you a clear perspective on the matter.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price point

Expand Tweet

Offered in three different storage capacities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a hefty starting price of $1199. The 256 GB offering is the most affordable option, followed by the 512GB and 1TB variations, all of which feature incremental price increases. Interested individuals can review the following price details for the 15 Pro Max:

256 GB - $1199

512 GB - $1399

1 TB - $1599

For the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the price began at $1099 for 128GB. There were more options, too, like 256GB at $1199, 512GB at $1399, and even 1TB at $1599. The starting price was still cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but so was the storage size.

Specifications compared between iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Feature iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Display Quality Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz, ProMotion Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz, ProMotion Weight 7.81 ounces 8.47 ounces Storage Options 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Main Camera 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Video Quality 4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision), ProRes 4K 60fps with external recording 4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision), ProRes 4K 60fps Processor A17 Pro A16 Bionic Biometrics Face ID Face ID Connectivity USB-C 3.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Lightning, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 29 hours Up to 29 hours

Similar display quality

Expand Tweet

With a screen size equivalent to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also sports a Super Retina XDR OLED display. As far as the display goes, not much distinguishes the two devices. Both are equipped with an OLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content or up to 2000 nits when under the sun.

120 Hz adaptive refresh rates are included in both models. The Dynamic Island design is present in both phones and is the same.

Upgraded material

Expand Tweet

The 15 Pro Max is a unique iPhone model that features titanium construction rated at Grade 5 for strength, a departure from previous models such as the 14 Pro Max. This revolutionary material boasts impressive toughness and decreased weight, marking a significant advancement.

The new Pro model from Apple is truly one of a kind, as it happens to be their lightest release yet. The reason behind this achievement is credited to a process where titanium and aluminum are bonded together through a Thermo-mechanical method.

The result of this process is an incredibly strong bond that provides the aluminum frame with an added layer of protection and reduces overheating.

Camera quality is superior

With a larger sensor than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 15 Pro Max's advanced 48 MP main camera is quite impressive. It even has a nanoscale coating, and it serves to enhance photo quality in numerous ways, such as reducing lens flare and improving low-light portrait performance. Plus, it enables longer focal lengths and provides high-resolution images.

The 15 Pro Max boasts Apple's longest optical zoom on a device ever, which is 5x at 120 mm focal length. The camera's sensor is also 25% larger when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it comes with 100% focusing pixels. Lastly, it features an f/2.8 aperture for top-notch picture quality.

Apple's latest upgrade includes enhancements to the ProRes video feature, enabling recordings up to 4K at 60 fps with external support. The 14 Pro Max lacked this feature due to using a Lightning cable with a sluggish data transfer rate.

The 15 Pro Max now comes equipped with USB-C 3.0, allowing for data transfer rates 20 times faster. This addition facilitates external drive recording, a game-changer for video capabilities.

A17 Pro is game-changing

Expand Tweet

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is unique in its performance compared to the 14 Pro Max. Its exceptional features include a revolutionary GPU and A17 Pro chipset that stand out in the latest Pro models. It's important to mention that this is the first time the industry has seen a 3 nm chip.

The 15 Pro Max flaunts an exclusive shader architecture from Apple and a remarkable 6-core GPU that can outpace the iPhone 14 Pro Max's performance by 20%. Additionally, the device can accomplish Ray Tracing at a remarkably faster rate than the software-based version on the iPhone 14 Pro Max thanks to its hardware potential.

If your heart races at the thought of taking on Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage, or Resident Evil 4, you'll be thrilled to discover that these are only a few examples of the numerous PC and console games that the 15 Pro Max can expertly handle.

Additional changes and upgrades

Expand Tweet

The latest iPhone 15 Pro Max has introduced a unique and personalized feature, the Action button, replacing the traditional mute button. Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it can still silence the phone, but with added convenience, enabling the user to execute a range of pre-programmed options on the same button.

The upgrade also boasts an enhanced mute switch, making it easier to use, especially alongside phone cases.

The USB-C 3.0 port implementation is a noticeable upgrade, offering expeditious transfer speeds compared to the Lightning port found on the 14 Pro Max. The added perk is that the USB-C connector enables the use of one cable to charge your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Should you upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max from the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max received some worthwhile changes, with the transition from Lightning to USB-C and the enhanced A17 Pro performance, both of which can stand on their own. Additionally, titanium was integrated to make the device sturdier.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's exceptional optical zoom makes it the ultimate smartphone for video production enthusiasts. Its expansive zoom and speedy USB-C capabilities make transferring footage a breeze and allow for external recording as well.

However, if you're an average user who already has an iPhone 14 Pro Max, upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be necessary. Meanwhile, those who are passionate about photography, videography, and other creative fields will find the upgrades extremely beneficial.

The fact that it costs the same on a capacity basis as the 14 Pro Max did at launch is just the icing on the cake. For those who've owned earlier iPhones and are looking to make a substantial leap, they won't be disappointed.