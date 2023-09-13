iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Which one should you buy?

The iPhone 15 lineup is finally here, and Apple fans are ecstatic. After endless rumors and speculations, their official features have been released to the public. There are four different models in the lineup: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Each phone boasts unique specifications and is priced accordingly, allowing fans to select their desired model based on their budget.

This comprehensive article compares the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, helping you make an informed purchasing decision.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Specs, prices, and more compared

The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple's best iPhone ever. (Image via Apple)

For the last few years, Apple has continued to enhance its Pro iPhone versions with some amazing new features while simultaneously hiking up the cost compared to their regular counterparts. Now, in the present year, the narrative remains unchanged, but there are some additional aspects to consider.

Understanding the different specifications is crucial, considering that there is a $200 price gap between the base model and the 15 Pro.

Specs

Feature iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Pro Colors Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black Black, White, Blue, Natural Material Textured matte finish, aluminum enclosure Titanium Camera 48-megapixel main sensor, 2x telephoto 48-megapixel main sensor, 3x telephoto Connectivity USB-C 2.0 USB-C 3.0 Chipset A16 Bionic A17 Pro Display Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED, ProMotion, Always-On display, 6.1 inch Battery Up to 26 hours of video playback Up to 29 hours of video playback

Prices

The official prices for the 15 and 15 Pro are given below:

15

128 GB : $799

: $799 256 GB : $899

: $899 512 GB: $1099

15 Pro

128 GB : $999

: $999 256 GB : $1099

: $1099 512 GB : $1299

: $1299 1 TB: $1499

Which iPhone 15 should you buy?

The 15 Pro will be $200 more expensive than the iPhone 15. (Image via Apple)

With the iPhone 15 Pro being $200 more expensive than the regular variant, it's crucial to factor this in and look at the various features of both models. While each iteration has its own unique selling points, it's important to note that both come with some cutting-edge additions.

Below are some of the major features that are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro:

Action button : The 15 Pro comes equipped with an Action Button that can be customized to your liking and will let you effortlessly toggle between various actions.

: The 15 Pro comes equipped with an Action Button that can be customized to your liking and will let you effortlessly toggle between various actions. USB-C 3.0 : With USB-C 3.0 capacity, the Pro 15 boasts swift speeds, outpacing USB 2.0 by a staggering 20 times.

: With USB-C 3.0 capacity, the Pro 15 boasts swift speeds, outpacing USB 2.0 by a staggering 20 times. Titanium : The 15 Pro is the most lightweight iPhone Apple has ever created due to its remarkable durability and the composition of titanium in its design.

: The 15 Pro is the most lightweight iPhone Apple has ever created due to its remarkable durability and the composition of titanium in its design. Always-on display : The Pro models are the only ones that offer the always-on display feature.

: The Pro models are the only ones that offer the always-on display feature. A17 Pro : Apple claims that the A17 Pro possesses the fastest mobile CPU, featuring six cores.

: Apple claims that the A17 Pro possesses the fastest mobile CPU, featuring six cores. Ray tracing : Hardware-accelerated Ray tracing is supported by the 15 Pro.

: Hardware-accelerated Ray tracing is supported by the 15 Pro. Gaming: Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Assassin's Creed Mirage are just a few of the console and PC games that the 15 Pro can handle.

Expand Tweet

Investing in the 15 Pro is completely worth the additional $200 for the enhanced capabilities it offers. Whether it fits within your budget or not should be considered, but the advanced features and next-generation gaming and performance are certainly enticing reasons to upgrade.

The base model of the smartphone should be more than capable of easing through daily tasks as long as heavy work and gaming performance are not major requirements for you.

This year's base model will feature the Dynamic Island design and will also include some remarkable features, including the A16 chipset and a Super Retina XDR OLED display. Furthermore, it features the 48-megapixel camera that we've seen on the 14 Pro.